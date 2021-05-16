WWE WrestleMania Backlash: Start Time, Live Stream, How to Watch, Full Card and Betting Odds

✖

WWE returns to pay-per-view on Sunday night with the WrestleMania Backlash event inside the WWE ThunderDome. As the name and marketing suggest, the show will heavily play off of what happened at WrestleMania 37 last month. Cesaro, having beaten Seth Rollins in Tampa, will get his first shot at the WWE Universal Championship by challenging Roman Reigns. Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre are continuing their rivalry over the WWE Championship, but Braun Strowman has now inserted himself into the mix making it a triple threat. The same thing is happening with the Raw Women's Championship between Rhea Ripley, Asuka and the (once again) heel Charlotte Flair.

Over on the SmackDown side, Bayley will try to take back her spot at the top of the Women's Division by challenging Bianca Belair, while Rey & Dominik Mysterio will try to become the first father-son tag team champions in WWE history by challenging The Dirty Dawgs for the SmackDown tag titles.

How to Watch WrestleMania Backlash:

Date: May 16

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: WWE ThunderDome at the Yuengling Center, Tampa Florida

Stream: Peacock TV

Perhaps the biggest surprise of WrestleMania 37 turned out to be Lashley retaining the company's top prize against McIntyre. However, "The Scottish Warrior" has since argued in interviews that the defeat was actually beneficial for his character

"I honestly think it's important for my character," McIntyre said while on Saturday Night's Main Event. "Aside from making a main event performer that Brock [Lesnar] did for me the year prior, or cementing a main event performer in Lashley, which I think is very important for the future, I think [it was important] for my character. I overcame a lot this year, there's been a lot of Drew content and it would have been an amazing moment. The fans were responding positively and I didn't know how they were gonna respond. I think [losing] is important for me as a character and I think that's part of my story that I have to keep overcoming all the time.

"I'm not Superman like [John] Cena was a Superman and he'd always overcome all the time but people struggle to relate to Superman, He's from a different planet, he's made of steel and he shoots laser from his eyes," he continued. "I'm more like Batman, like I'm very flawed in many ways and I have to keep overcoming, especially as a larger-than-life good guy."

Check out the full card for WrestleMania Backlash below, along with the latest betting odds from BetOnline: