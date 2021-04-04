Matt Hardy Responds After WWE Snubs Hardy Boyz in Latest WrestleMania Top 10 Video

✖

WWE's YouTube channel released its latest Top 10 video on Sunday, breaking down the biggest crowd reactions in WrestleMania history. Plenty of the usual suspects were on there — Daniel Bryan's win at WrestleMania XXX, Hogan vs. Rock at WrestleMania X8 and Kofi Kingston's WWE Championship win at WrestleMania 35 took to the top three spots — but there was an entry from WrestleMania 33 that was noticeably absent. That night saw The Hardy Boyz return to the company as a surprise entrant in the Raw Tag Team Championship match, months removed from their Final Deletion match in Impact Wrestling and one night after facing The Young Bucks in Ring of Honor.

The reaction to their return is undisputedly one of the loudest in recent memory, so once the absence was noticed fans started directing the video to Matt Hardy on social media. "Big Money Matt" is currently under contract with AEW and wasn't surprised by the snub.

For everyone who’s tweeted me, our WM33 return isn’t included because I’m now at @AEW. I’ve always felt it’s a damaging practice to selectively revise history with diehard fans. You tell me, should our WM33 return be on this list? pic.twitter.com/qtyO3Bqjcr https://t.co/lGDXUSoRGe — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) April 4, 2021

Hardy left WWE in early March 2020 and arrived on AEW Dynamite mere weeks later

"When it comes to Vince and the WWE in some feels, I've kind of aged out. And I think my brand of entertainment and the way I feel like I have to be utilized isn't one of their priorities. And that's fine and I get that. I understand that, and that's no issue," he told Busted Open Radio shortly after leaving WWE.

He added — "Nothing against them, it was just time for me to go somewhere else where I want to maximize and optimize my creativity."

Hardy now finds himself as a heel and the head of his own faction, comprised on Private Party and The Butcher, The Bunny and The Blade. He's made it clear in recent weeks that he wants to challenge Darby Allin for the TNT Championship.

Meanwhile, Jeff Hardy hasn't won a match since early February and appears to be absent from WrestleMania 37 next weekend.

