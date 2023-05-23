WWE WrestleMania XL: Latest Update on Main Event Plans

WrestleMania XL is 11 months away, but rumors about the show's main event have already started popping up online. The first big one came from @WrestleVotes last month, who stated that a WrestleMania 39 rematch between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship is on the table. They wrote at the time, "I can say this. The rematch that's at the forefront of everybody's minds, Cody vs Roman, is very much on the table to main event in Philadelphia next year." It was unclear at the time if this would be the second match between the two or if it would complete a trilogy should WWE book Reigns vs. Rhodes for SummerSlam in Detroit this August.

However, a new report from @WRKDWrestling emerged late Monday night with a different WrestleMania match for Rhodes. The account wrote, "While it's still early, discussions have taken place for #WWERaw's main event for WrestleMania 40 to potentially be Cody Rhodes vs. Gunther. Both superstars have expressed interest in working with each other in the past and are seen as the top face and heel on the Raw roster."

Gunther is the current Intercontinental Champion and looks poised to set the new record for the longest IC title reign later this year. It's unknown which title a Rhodes vs. Gunther match would involve or what it'd mean for Reigns at WrestleMania. Stay tuned for more updates as they become available.

A big question regarding Rhodes' future on the Red Brand was whether or not he'd challenge for the new World Heavyweight Championship given his stated goal since his return to the company was to win the WWE Championship. Rhodes took part in the 12-man tournament to crown the inaugural champion but didn't advance past the first round due to an attack from Brock Lesnar.

"That's the title that represents Raw. That's the title that main events for Raw. That's the title that is the franchise title for the USA network. So I can't say I don't want it. I can't say that that's not something that would be, if you look and revise your goals and say, 'Okay, this is the route we have to go.' Especially particularly with me being drafted to Monday Night Raw, and that might be more of a case of like I just said a story, a different story," Rhodes recently told ComicBook. "The goal is still the same for me, but by no means am I or should anyone be looking down on the new World Championship because it's one of those things I think in time people will hopefully come to love and revere. It's being positioned as the lead title for the brand itself and it'll take a lead individual to do it and handle it, and Raw has a stacked roster, so I definitely want to throw myself in the mix."