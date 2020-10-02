WWE Reportedly Taking Over Wrestlers' Twitch Accounts Next Month

✖

WWE is reportedly taking over wrestler’s Twitch accounts next month. Last month, Wrestling Inc. reported that Vince McMahon had given instructions to the WWE roster that they could not engage with any third party companies. Now, the outlet is saying that the head man sent out an email stating the deadline for this new rule is coming up soon. That means that YouTube channels, Twitch streams, and independently selling march were all out the window. Now, when news of this hit the Internet, a lot of fans were not happy about this development. Some of their favorite performers were using these outlets to grow their brand independently of the company and producing entertaining content to boot. But, apparently, some of these accounts will still be allowed as long as they use their real names and alert WWE of them beforehand.

WWE released a statement about the new policy last month to help clarify a bit.

"Much like Disney and Warner Bros., WWE creates, promotes and invests in its intellectual property, i.e. the stage names of performers like The Fiend Bray Wyatt, Roman Reigns, Big E and Braun Strowman," WWE explained. "It is the control and exploitation of these characters that allows WWE to drive revenue, which in turn enables the company to compensate performers at the highest levels in the sports entertainment industry. Notwithstanding the contractual language, it is imperative for the success of our company to protect our greatest assets and establish partnerships with third parties on a companywide basis, rather than at the individual level, which as a result will provide more value for all involved."

Wrestling Inc.’s transcription of the letter read:

"Some of you are engaged with outside third parties using your name and likeness in ways that are detrimental to our company," McMahon said. "It is imperative that these activities be terminated within the next 30 days (by Friday October 2). Continued violations will result in fines, suspension, or termination at WWE's discretion."

Are you all-in on a live-action Spider-Verse? Let us know down in the comments!

Comicbook.com’s Ryan Droste echoed how central social media has been in getting performers over in the past.

“It's not known exactly what third parties he is referring to, but there is a general belief that Twitch and Cameo would be included. Numerous talents have used these platforms in recent years, and in some cases, it has helped them become popular with fans to a level that WWE television has not,” Droste elaborated. “WWE has sometimes resisted WWE talent getting themselves over with the public in venues outside of their control in the past. This seems to be another example, as the company likes to be in control of all aspects of their talent's characters.”

What do you think about this new rule? Let us know in the comments!