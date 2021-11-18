WWE’s Xavier Woods on AEW Stars Appearing on G4, Da Party Reuniting

With G4 returning and Xavier Woods now working as one of the gaming channel’s hosts, the current WWE Superstar and King of the Ring sat down with Cinema Blend this week to discuss his new role. At one point, he was asked about the possibility of wrestlers from other companies, namely AEW, also appearing on the network. Woods didn’t shut down the idea and even pitched reuniting “Da Party” from his UpUpDownDown YouTube channel, which was originally comprised of himself, Cesaro, Tyler Breeze (who has since been released by WWE) and Adam Cole (now in AEW).

“Possibly, nothing is out of the window,” Woods said. “Being linked to WWE where anything can happen, G4 would be a great place to interact with other wrestling talent from anywhere. So, it would be a great piece of fun to be able to interact with people that I might not be able to interact with otherwise. And G4 is such a good and inclusive place. I was at the studio this past week and it’s just incredible to see so many different kinds of faces and people from so many different areas and walks of life, just in the office down to like the social media team. Everybody is different and brings something to the table. So, I’m hoping that it is a means to create more content with more people that you normally wouldn’t see us creating content with.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I don’t know. I don’t know. I’m hoping that it’s not [out of the question] because I think that it would be a great opportunity to show that when people sit down and break bread together from different places, everybody can win,” he later added. “I’m not sure the ins and outs of things like that, but I am definitely hoping that we see a little bit of [holds up Adam Cole t-shirt]…some of that. So if we can re-link up with some Da Party stuff, that’d be great.”

G4 officially relaunched as a television channel earlier this week. Its current programming includes Attack of the Show!, Xplay, Boosted, Invitation to Party, G4 Vault and reruns of Ninja Warrior and Unbeatable Banzuke. Woods is expected to host a yet-to-be-named competition show on the network. Stay tuned for more details on G4 as they become available!