WWE's Xavier Woods (Austin Creed) Geeks Out About Golden Girls in New Celebrity Wheel of Fortune Clip (Exclusive)

WWE Superstar Xavier Woods (Austin Creed) will likely be in the mix on SmackDown tonight, but you can also catch him on tomorrow's episode of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, and we've got an exclusive clip for you! As you can see in the video above, Woods couldn't be more excited to be a part of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, but those who follow Woods also know that he's a massive fan of The Golden Girls (because he has stellar taste obviously), and he had a chance to share his love of the classic show with Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak. Fellow contestants Kate Flannery and Steve Agee get a kick out of the conversation as well, and you can watch how it all plays out above.

Woods hilariously says that we can achieve world piece when society agrees that Golden Girls is the best show ever written, and then he talks about his life-size mural of Blanche, which goes from his ceiling to the floor and it says quiet you trash. Sajak also congratulates him on a great first half, so it seems like Woods is doing well at the game itself as well. You can find the official description for Sunday's episode below.

"Kate Flannery, Steve Agee and Austin Creed" – Hosted by pop-culture legends Pat Sajak and Vanna White, "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" takes a star-studded spin on America's Game® by welcoming celebrities to spin the world's most famous Wheel and solve puzzles for a chance to win more than one million dollars. All of the money won by the celebrity contestants will go to a charity of their choice, SUNDAY, OCT. 30 (9:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres."

Kate Flannery will be playing for Philabundance, while Steve Agee will be playing for Make-A-Wish. Austin Creed will be playing for Gamers Outreach.

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune has welcomed stars like Tiki Barber, Mark Duplass, Kevin McKidd, Lauren Ash, Francia Raisa, Jenifer Lewis, and Snoop Dogg to the show this season, and hopefully, even more WWE superstars will make their way to the show this season and beyond.

Each episode of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune airs on Sundays on ABC, followed by next day streaming on Hulu. Woods' episode airs this Sunday at 9 PM EST.

