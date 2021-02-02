Xavier Woods Wants an Intergender Match With Retribution's Reckoning

✖

WIth Kofi Kingston still unable to compete, Xavier Woods has been locked in a feud with Retribution by himself over the past month. He's currently 2-2 against faction members, losing to T-Bar and Mace but picking up wins against Slapjack and, most recently, Mustafa Ali. He appeared on Raw Talk following this week's show with Kingston and demanded the tiebreaker be against Reckoning (Mia Yim), the only woman in the group.

Intergender matches are incredibly rare in WWE, though Woods pointed out that Sasha Banks just had one with Reginald on SmackDown.

XAVIER WOODS

vs.

RECKONING

BOOK IT YOU COWARDS pic.twitter.com/UOGD8ccN5U — GIF Skull SIX (New Backup) (@gif_skull) February 2, 2021

Yim seemed to accept Woods' challenge, though whether or not she can even have the match is another story. She revealed over the weekend that she had tested positive for COVID-19, and as a result both she and Keith Lee were absent from Sunday's Royal Rumble and this week's Raw.

The masked group has been attacking Woods ever since Kingston announced his injury. Ali and the former WWE Champion have been trading video promos on Twitter ever since, with the Retribution leader still wanting revenge for Kingston replacing him in the WWE Championship Elimination Chamber match back in 2019 that eventually led to Kingston beating Daniel Bryan for the title at WrestleMania 35.

Welcome back, Kofi. pic.twitter.com/1guVi3G9ZB — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) February 2, 2021

