WWE's Young Rock Reveals First Look at Vince McMahon and Macho Man Randy Savage

NBC's Young Rock is just about ready for its big debut, and thanks to some new photos we have our first look at some of the other larger than life personalities we'll see in the show. Thanks to The Wrap we have our first look at the show's versions of Vince McMahon, Macho Man Randy Savage, Andre The Giant, and more. McMahon is played by Adam Ray, while Savage is played by Kevin Makely. Ray will play the future CEO of WWE during the time when he was still coming up in the business, while Makely will play a Randy Savage still at the top of his game, and he looks pretty convincing in the role.

Other superstars depicted in the show are Junkyard Dog, Andre, Iron Sheik, Afa and Sika, and of course Rocky Johnson, played by Joseph Lee Anderson.

(Photo: NBC)

You can check out all the photos and the official character descriptions below.

Vince McMahon (Ray)

Bold, ambitious and quickly rising through the ranks of his father’s company, the future WWE Chairman and Owner is a great friend and supporter of Lia’s and a trusted confidant when things get difficult for her with a rival.

(Photo: NBC)

“Macho Man” Randy Savage (Makely)

One of the all-time greats, the Macho Man is known for his larger-than-life style and outsized personality both in and out of the ring. At only 10 years old, young Dewey was enamored with his unmatched wrestling ability and unique promotional flair and knew immediately he wanted to be just like him when he grew up. His originality and unforgettable catchphrases were a huge influence on him. Ooooh yeah!

Andre the Giant (Matthew Willig)

Andre, one of the biggest stars in history of wrestling, commands respect wherever he goes. Andre was very private and didn’t let many people in, but he was very close to the Johnson family and had a unique and beautiful relationship with Dewey who idolized the 8th Wonder of the World.

(Photo: NBC)

Junkyard Dog (Nate Jackson)

Fun-loving and up for anything, JYD had an electric personality and was not only a locker room leader but a trailblazer. Dewey was inspired by JYD, because like Rocky, he was one of the first black men to break out and pave the way for others.

The Iron Sheik (Brett Azar)

A former Olympic athlete for Iran, he is considered one of the greatest heels of all time. Despite his villainous wrestling persona, outside the ring, Sheik’s a good friend to the entire Johnson family and known as “Sheiky baby” to little Dewey.

(Photo: NBC)

Afa (John Tui) & Sika (Fasitua Amosa) (AKA The Wild Samoans)

A legendary tag team, leaning into their “wild” image in the ring, when the show is over, they are smart, loving and fiercely loyal to their family. As Dewey’s uncles, they help him navigate life alongside his mom and dad.

What do you think of Young Rock's versions of McMahon and Savage? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things WWE with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!