WWE WrestleMania 37: Randy Orton Defeats The Fiend After Bizarre Alexa Bliss Transformation

Randy Orton managed to pull out yet another victory on The Fiend at WrestleMania 37 on Sunday, this time by way of an inexplicable interference from Alexa Bliss. Before the match got underway The Fiend could be seen walking down some sort of tunnel. The burns that had covered his body slowly started to vanish as the original Fiend emerged. Bliss then made her way down to the ring and started playing a giant Jack-in-the-Box. The Fiend eventually popped out and nailed Orton with a diving clothesline.

What followed was an extended squash match, as none of Orton's offense could keep Wyatt down for more than a second. However just as Wyatt was about hit Sister Abigail and end the match fire erupted from the four turnbuckles. Bliss then apperaed on top of the box and stared bleeding excessively from her face. Orton used the opening to hit an RKO and win the match. The screen cut to black as Fiend stared down a crazed-looking Bliss. When the lights came back up the fans in the arena started booing.

The feud between the pair can be traced back to WrestleMania 33 when Orton, after infiltrating the Wyatt Family and burning down Sister Abigail's cabin, ended Wyatt's first reign as WWE Champion. When Wyatt and Bliss were both drafted over to Raw they immediately turned their attention towards "The Viper," prompting The Fiend to attack him several times. This led to a Firefly Infernon Match at TLC in December, which Orton surprisingly won and promptly set Wyatt's entire body on fire.

In the months that followed Bliss kept teasing Wyatt's return all while torturing Orton in unique ways (making him vomit up black liquid, forcing him to speak with an evil version of himself, etc.) Wyatt finally returned in his new burnt form at Fastlane, setting up the match for WrestleMania.

