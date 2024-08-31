WWE’s Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill Become Women’s Tag Champs at Bash in Berlin

Unholy Union looked to continue their reigns as WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions at Bash in Berlin, but they would have quite a challenge to that reign in the powerhouse team of Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill. Belair and Cargill have bounced back in a big way since losing those Championships, but now it was time to seal the deal and become Two Time Champions. Unholy Union showcased the well oiled machine they’ve become though, and kept Belair isolated for a huge portion of the match. Belair was able to finally tag in Cargill and they weathered the storm and near falls to hit the combo finisher and become Two Time Women’s Champions!

Complete Chaos

Everyone was in the ring to start the match and then all four battled it out before Belair and Fyre finally went one on one. Belair stomped on Fyre and Cargill tagged in, connecting with a bevy of kicks before tagging in Belair, but Fyre got back on track wit knee strikes only to get hit with a huge vertical suplex from Belair.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Belair was hyped and hit Fyre wit a spear beforehitting numerous strikes. Dawn interrupted and allowed Fyre to grab the braid, but Belair still fended them off for a minute, only to get slammed down to the floor. Cargill walked around to help Belair but Fyre dove through the ropes and slammed Cargill into the barricade. Then Unholy Union threw Belair into the barricade as the referee told Cargill to go back to her side. Dawn got Belair in the ring and went for a cover, but Belair kicked out.

Dawn caught Belair against the ropes and then Fyre hit a superkick and went for the cover, but Belair kicked out. Unholy Union was aggressive in keeping Belair from building up momentum, kicking her against the bottom ropes and then locking in a hold in the center of the ring. Dawn hit a knee strike on Belair and taunted Cargill before attacking Belair again, and Belair couldn’t keep Dawn from tagging Fyre.

Dawn hit the meteora and then Fyre went for the cover but Belair kicked out. Fyre went for a move but Belair picked her up and tried to tag her partner. Fyre grabbed the braid and pulled her away from her corner, and Dawn tagged in. Unholy Union managed to pull Belair into their corner again and wrapped the braid around the ropes, but Belair finally got some offense in. Belair shoved Dawn into the turnbuckle, but couldn’t quite make it to Cargill. Belair missed a clothesline, and then Fyre kicked Cargill off the ring apron and hit a DDT on Belair.

The Hot Tag

Belair was back in the opponent’s corner, and then got hit with a slam, landing face first on the mat. Belair dodged a dropkick from Dawn and moved towards Cargill. Belair landed on her feet and hit the suplex on Dawn, finally getting the tag to Cargill. Cargill hit a monster double clothesline and then slammed down Dawn down before hitting a fallaway slam on Fyre. Cargill then hit a vertical duplex on Dawna and went for the cover, but Dawn kicked out.

Cargill hit a big kick to Dawn’s head and then tagged in Belair, but Belair didn’t connect with a move on Fyre, and Unholy Union got the finisher on Belair into a cover, but Cargill broke it up. Then Belair and Cargill slammed down Fyre and went for the double team finisher. Somehow Fyre kicked out, saving the match since Dawn didn’t make it in time. Belair picked up Dawn but Fyre saved her partner and hit a huge headbutt on Belair.

Dawn set up Belair and Fyre went for the swanton but Cargill distracted Fyre just long enough for Belair to move out of the way. Belair threw Fyre out to Cargill who slammed her into the barricade. Then Belair slammed Fyre down and Cargill tagged in. The two hit a big combo finisher as Cargill lifted Belair and Belair hit a splash on Fyre, getting the pin and the win. Belair and Cargill are now two time WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions!

WWE Bash in Berlin

Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes (C) def. Kevin Owens

World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther (C) vs. Randy Orton

Women’s Tag Team Match: Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill (C) def. The Unholy Union

United States Championship Open Challenge: LA Knight (C) vs. TBD

Strap Match: CM Punk vs Drew McIntyre

Mixed Tag Team Match: Damian Priest & Rhea Ripley vs. Dominik Mysterio & Liv Morgan

What did you think of the match? You can talk all things wrestling with me on Threads and Twitter @mattaguilarcb!