Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill Call Out WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions on SmackDown

At WWE Clash at the Castle, a new set of WWE Women’s Tag Teams Champions were crowned, taking the belts off of the dominating duo of Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill. The former champions won the titles back at WWE Backlash in France, marking Cargill’s first title win in WWE since her signing last fall. They unfortunately lost them just a month later.

On SmackDown, Cargill and Belair recovered from their loss, defeating Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae once again and calling their shot for a title rematch. In the post-match promo, Cargill also thanked Fyre and Dawn for keeping the championships warm for them. With WWE Money in the Bank just a day away, it’s unlikely that the match will be added to the match card, but WWE does has another Premium Live Event next month in Cleveland, Ohio, SummerSlam.

Belair recognizes their impact as a tag team is much stronger than a match between the two of them at this stage, telling Comicbook in a recent interview that despite their loss, it’s “all about the journey.”

“Yes, we just lost the titles. Like you said, it’s ebbs and flows in WWE. If you want a long career, you’re going to be at the top, you’re going to be at the bottom. You’re going to have to work your way back to the top,” Belair said. “It’s all about the journey. I’ve been at the top of the mountain, main event in WrestleMania, winning a title, and then getting beat in 26 seconds at SummerSlam and being at the bottom and working my way back to the top.”

The Unholy Union of Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn have been a force to be reckoned with since their debut in WWE. They have conquered every quest thrown their way, every locker room they have been in and they continue to show why they are a formidable duo. They won the NXT Women’s Tag Titles back in 2023, their first set of championships as a team, and were moved up to the main roster late last year.

They were off television for an extended period of time, leading fans to wonder what was going on as they had teased a storyline between Chelsea Green and Piper Niven. That did not come to fruition, however. When they popped back up in May, fans were elated to see them finally return. They won the Tag Titles just weeks after their big return, in front of their hometown crowd in Scotland.

Stay tuned to Comicbook for updates on Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill and WWE.