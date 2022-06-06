WWE's Bianca Belair Retains Raw Women's Title in Epic Start to Hell in a Cell

✖

WWE Hell in a Cell kicked off with one of the most anticipated match-ups on the card, as Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair would defend her Title in a Triple Threat match against Becky Lynch and Asuka. The match was thrilling from beginning to end and at several points, it looked like Lynch was poised to take it before Asuka would come and break it up at the last minute. Towards the end, it seemed that Lynch was once again set to take it by pinning Asuka, but then Belair threw her out of the ring and covered Asuka for the win, retaining her Raw Women's Championship.

All three circled each other for a minute and then some taunts followed before Lynch tried to push Asuka into Belair. It backfired and both attacked her and sent her rolling to the outside. Belair faced off against Asuka in the ring, exchanging holds and countering each other but coming to a standstill until Asuka hit a clothesline on Belair. Asuka went to capitalize but Lynch grabbed her leg and pulled her out of the ring, and then she kicked Belair twice and went up top.

Belair caught her and brought her down across the ring and went for the cover, but Lynch kicked out. Belair was in high gear at this point and sent Lynch into the turnbuckle but then Asuka came roaring back with a vengeance and grounded both opponents with high kicks. Belair then picked up Asuka and slammed her into the turnbuckle. Asuka hit a backpack and then went up top only for Lynch to come in and bring Asuka down onto Belair and then she went for two covers but both kicked out.

Lynch slammed Asuka into the turnbuckle and then connected on Belair and went for a cover but she kicked out. Lynch then stomped on Bianca's back as she was on the ropes and then kicked her in the corner and slammed her into the turnbuckle. Another stomp followed and Big Time Becks took a minute to gloat about it, which allowed Belair to surprise her with some kicks. Lynch rebounded and evaded a charge from Belair that sent Asuka reeling, and then she went up top and brought down a Leg Drop onto Belair's head and went for the cover but Lynch kicked out.

Lynch continued to kick Belair in the head and back and wear her down, but Belair got some offense in only to have her momentum halted by a suplex, and then Lynch dropkicked Asuka off the ring apron. She then rolled Belair into the ring and hit another Leg Drop but Asuka broke up the pin attempt. Asuka and Lynch traded punches and then Asuka hit a flurry of punches and kicks and a German Suplex to top it all off, and then slammed into Lynch for the cover but she kicked out.

Lynch countered into a roll up and then went for the armbar but Belair broke it up and then lifted Lynch for a while with a vertical suplex. Belair then kicked Asuka into the turnbuckle and delivered overhead punches before evading Lynch and then resuming those punches on both. Lynch grabbed Belair's braid but she used it to slam Lynch into the Asuka and then slammed Asuka into Lynch before attempting a cover, though they kicked out.

Belair had Lynch up top but Asuka stopped them from moving. Belair avoided an attack but Asuka hit double knees on Belair and then slammed Lynch down. She then slammed into both opponents and covered Lynch and then Belair, but they both kicked out. Asuka then went for the Ankle Lock but Belair tried to break it up only to get her leg caught, and Asuka locked both in the Ankle Lock. Lynch managed to throw Asuka off to the outside and both Lynch and Belair were hobbling afterwards.

Lynch and Belair traded punches until Belair rolled Lynch up but she countered into the Disarm-her but couldn't quite get it all locked in. Belair kept resisting and lifted her on one arm to get free, and then Lynch hit a back elbow. Lynch hit a crossbody off the top rope but Belair caught her, though Lynch threw her into a dropkicking Asuka. Lynch had Belair pinned after a Manhandle Slam but right at the last second Asuka came flying in to break it up. Lynch and Asuka traded more punches and then both blocked each other's signature moves but then Belair went to lift Lynch and got lit up with a kick to the head by Asuka. Lynch then went for the cover but at the last moment Asuka broke it up again.

Then Belair had Lynch up but Asuka came charging in and knocked Belair off the apron, and then Lynch and Asuka traded roll-ups and pins until Asuka locked in the submission. Lynch got to her feet and managed to almost pin Asuka but she never let go of the Asuka Lock and got Lynch locked in again. Then Belair came jumping in and got kicked by Asuka, though she caught Asuka next and slammed her face-first into the turnbuckle. Lynch threw Belair out of the ring and then hit the Manhandle Slam on Asuka but Belair threw her out of the ring and covered Asuka to win the match and retain her Raw Women's Championship.

What did you think of the match? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!