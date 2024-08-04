WWE’s Blair Davenport and Unholy Union Reveal What Led to New Alliance

On WWE SmackDown, Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn defended the Women’s Tag Team Championships against former tag team champions Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair. They have only defended one other time before this since winning the titles back in June. While it appeared like the writing may be on the wall for the Unholy Union, they had a few tricks up their sleeves that they pulled out during the match. Toward the end of the match, former NXT star Blair Davenport aligned with the champions, shocking fans, Belair, and Cargill.

Fyre, Dawn and Davenport spoke about their newfound alliance following SmackDown where the champions seem unphased about the situation because they did what they came to do. When Fyre calls them bullies, Davenport chimes in about what she saw Cargill, Belair and Naomi doing backstage that caused her to turn.

“Why? You want to know why? Well, let me tell you why. I caught Jade, Bianca, Naomi all running their mouths about us backstage, thinking they could do that to us and not have any repercussions,” Davenport said in a WWE SmackDown exclusive about her new role. “They think they might be little good buddies or whatever they are.

Bunch of bullies, and the one thing that we have and they don’t is history, all the way back to NXT UK, all the way back to Japan, all over the UK wrestling scene. We’ve known each other for a very long time, and history means more than whatever fake friendship they have right now” (h/t: Fightful).

Davenport was one of several stars brought up to the main roster in this year’s WWE draft following WrestleMania. Even though she had been an official member of SmackDown already, she hadn’t really been on television until June. She most recently was defeated by Naomi, clearly setting this up for her turn as she’s four matches into her time on SmackDown and hasn’t won a single one.

Now that Cargill and Belair are involved in a larger story with the titles, it opens the floor for Fyre and Dawn to really spread their wings and elevate them even higher than the previous holders. They’ve been on the main roster since May of last year and while they had a pretty hot start, they eventually disappeared from television all together, only returning in May.

