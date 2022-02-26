WWE’s Bobby Lashley Reportedly Trying to Get Cleared for WrestleMania

The road to WrestleMania has begun, but unfortunately, Bobby Lashley is no longer along for the ride…at least as of now. Lashley has been dealing with an injury since the royal Rumble, and reports indicated that he would be getting shoulder surgery, which would put him out of action for at least four months. A new report from Ringside News however says that Lashley is trying to get medically cleared “not only for MSG but for WrestleMania”, so it seems there’s a chance he might show up at the biggest WWE show of the year.

According to the report he underwent medical testing on his shoulder with WWE doctors in Birmingham, Alabama. If he does get cleared, it would most likely be because he won’t do any significant additional damage to his shoulder if he competes.

Lashley could be seen favoring his other shoulder during those German Suplexes from Brock Lesnar during that match, and he avoided any more wear and tear in the Eliminator Chamber match thanks to a storyline injury that had him taken from the match.

He’ll likely have to have surgery at some point though, but with WrestleMania just over a month away, you can understand him not wanting to do it just yet if it means he can still be a part of the event.

This is also probably one of the many reasons that WrestleMania 38 seems to be in flux, and according to reports plans for the event are being kept “very fluid”.The lead-up to WrestleMania has been full of twists and turns caused by real life events as opposed to storylines, whether it be related to injuries, COVID, or releases. There are several matches confirmed for the card at the moment, but there are still two nights worth of cards to fill out, and some of those will likely be affected by ever-changing circumstances like Lashley’s injury.

Here’s the current WrestleMania 38 card.

Champion vs Champion: Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs WWE Champion Brock Lesnar

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (C) vs Ronda Rousey

Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (C) vs Bianca Belair

The Mix and Logan Paul vs Rey and Dominik Mysterio

You can tune into all the action when WrestleMania 38 kicks off on April 2nd and 3rd at 8 PM EST.

