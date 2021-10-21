WWE’s Brock Lesnar Addresses Loss to Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel

Today’s big main event of WWE Crown Jewel was the much-anticipated match-up between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns, and it more than delivered. Both stars got in their trademark offense, including plenty of Superman Punches and F5’s, and yes, there was a trip to Suplex City by the match’s end. There was also plenty of chaos in the match’s finish, leaving some big questions to be addressed in the future. Lesnar ended up falling to Reigns after that chaos, and now he’s addressed the loss and what is in store for Reigns come next SmackDown.

In a new post from WWE on Instagram, it was revealed what Lesnar told them as he was leaving Saudi Arabia, and it was direct and to the point, with Lesnar saying “The moment I arrive at SmackDown, I will beat Roman Reigns senseless.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Lesnar made an appearance on last week’s SmackDown in an entertaining contract signing where he once again sowed doubt amongst the Bloodline regarding the allegiance of Paul Heyman. During the actual match today, Lesnar pinned Reigns for a 5-count, but in delivering Reigns an F5 he accidentally took out the referee as well.

After that Reigns also knocked down Lesnar, and while they were both on the ground Heyman threw the Universal Championship into the ring, though it’s now unclear who he was throwing the title to.

Lesnar got up first and took the title into his hands, but then The Usos came in and double superkicked Lesnar, knocking him down. Then Reigns got up and smacked Lesnar with the title in the face. He then threw it out of the ring and pinned Lesnar as the new referee came in, getting the win and befuddling Heyman as they walked out of the ring area.

So, Reigns did win, but he didn’t do it without help, and Heyman’s allegiance is still shaky at best, so he will have a lot to address whenever he does crash SmackDown. With an episode happening tomorrow night, it might be too soon for him to crash the party, but then again, he could very well set off the new SD era with a major appearance.

What did you think of the match and what do you want to see from Lesnar next? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!