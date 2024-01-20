WWE's Chance and Carter Retain Women's Tag Titles on SmackDown, Damage CTRL Steps Up as Next Challenger

The WWE Women's Tag Team Championships were on the line during tonight's SmackDown, with Katana Chance and Kayden Carter defending the Championships against The Unholy Union's Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn. Fyre and Dawn were looking to get a big win against the Champs, but Chance and Carter's experience and creativity as a Tag Team was just too much for them to overcome, and the Champs retained. That's when an unexpected confrontation occurred between Chance and Carter and Damage CTRL's Asuka and Kairi Sane, who used to run the Tag division as the Kabuki Warriors. That led to a challenge being issued for the Titles, and the Champs accepted, so fans will get to see this battle sooner rather than later.

Fyre and Dawn attacked Chance and Carter immediately and left them knocked down on the mat, and then Fyre and Dawn combined to almost pin Carter. The opening flurry was intense, and they stayed on the Champs, but Carter was able to tag in Chance. Chance then knocked Fyre off the ring and slammed down Dawn, and the Champs would slam Dawn on top of Fyre.

Things continue to heat up in the Women's Tag Team Division#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/CKeUWQr3hF — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) January 20, 2024

Dawn dragged Carter to Fyre but they couldn't capitalize. Fyre tried to pin Carter and almost got the win, but Carter managed to kick out. Then Chance came in and slammed Dawn down and got the pin, bringing the match to an unexpectedly quick end, but the Champs still had some issues to sort out.

That's because Damage CTRL was watching the match and joining in on commentary. After the match, Asuka and Kairi Sane were holding the Titles and walked into the ring with them. They danced around and celebrated for a minute but then Chance and Carter grabbed their Championships back and the two teams started going back and forth. Then a challenge was issued by Damage CTRL and the Champs accepted, and the match is likely to become official later in the night.

This means that Damage CTRL will have a big chance to add more Title gold to their roster. Dakota Kai and IYO SKY previously held the Women's Tag Team Championships, but now SKY is the WWE Women's Champion, and though Kai is currently still sidelined with an injury, Asuka and Sane are now part of the group. That means there's another former Tag Team Champion duo in the faction, and they are looking to regain those Titles and have another lengthy reign.

We'll have to wait and see what happens with this story next, but hopefully, the match will be made official soon. With the Rumble only a week away, this could end up being held at the premium live event. For now, though, you can find the full Rumble card below.

Royal Rumble 2024

Men's Royal Rumble Match: Cody Rhodes vs CM Punk vs Shinsuke Nakamura vs Bobby Lashley vs Drew McIntyre vs TBD.

Women's Royal Rumble Match: Bayley vs Becky Lynch vs Nia Jax vs Bianca Belair vs TBD.

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Fatal 4-Way Match: Roman Reigns (C) vs AJ Styles vs Randy Orton vs LA Knight

United States Championship Match: Logan Paul (C) vs Kevin Owens

