WWE’s Jimmy Uso Injured During Bloodline WarGames Match

The main event of WWE Survivor Series WarGames was as wonderfully chaotic as expected, with the original Bloodline and their ally CM Punk taking on Solo Sikoa’s Bloodline and their new ally Bronson Reed. With those involved, you just knew this was going to hold some shocking moments, and Jacob Fatu and Jimmy Uso delivered those in spades. Unfortunately one of those moments caused an injury, and as Sami Zayn revealed in the post-event press conference, it was Jimmy who was hurt.

During the press conference, the last question wrapped up for Zayn and everyone started to head out, but Zayn mentioned that Jimmy was injured. Jey said Jimmy broke his toe during the big jump off of the top of the cage, so we wish Jimmy Uso the best and hope for a quick recovery.

It happened during the latter part of the match when the OG Bloodline took back control, finally taking out Jacob Fatu after he dominated stretches of the match. At one point Jimmy put Fatu on a table and then went up to the top rope. It appeared that he would jump from there for some kind of elbow drop, but he glanced upward at the top of the cage.

This led to the crowd cheering for what he was hinting at attempting, and after a minute he then started climbing up higher. Jimmy climbed up to the very top of the cage, and then he hit an Uso Splash on Fatu, completely obliterating the table. Jimmy looked as if he took some of brunt of that pain too, but then again that’s how most look after delivering a splash, as it always seems to hurt the person delivering it as well.

Jimmy finished out the match but Jey and Sami were helping him walk from the ring. At the time this seemed to be just selling the splash and how difficult the match was on everyone, but now it makes more sense. If Jimmy’s foot was hurting before they examined it, they were helping him keep weight off it until they could figure out what’s wrong.

Now we know it’s a broken toe, but it’s not known how long he’ll be out of action. It might be a minute until we see Jimmy taking on any action spots in the ring while that heals, but he can still appear in backstage segments and on TV depending on how things are progressing. We’ll just have to wait and see.

We’ll also need to wait and see if Fatu’s injury is legitimate or storyline. Fatu grabbed his leg and knee towards the end of the match after a rough landing on the mat, and he was clearly hobbled and trying to keep weight off of one leg in the late parts of the match. He continued to wrestle though and even took the big table spot with Jimmy, so it’s hopeful that either it’s complete storyline or at least an injury that isn’t as severe. We wish Jimmy Uso and Jacob Fatu speedy recoveries.

