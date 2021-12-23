WWE’s Paul Heyman Will Address Roman Reigns Attack on This Week’s SmackDown

Last week’s WWE SmackDown featured a major turning point in The Bloodline saga, as The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns confronted Paul Heyman about his actions the week before and his sudden advocate status for Brock Lesnar. After Heyman told Reigns and The Usos that he was not protecting Lesnar from Reigns but instead was protecting Reigns from Lesnar, Reigns was livid, hitting Heyman with a Superman Punch before firing him. Now Heyman will make his first comments since the attack on this week’s SmackDown, and all eyes will be on Heyman and what his status is with Lesnar these days.

WWE announced Heyman’s upcoming appearance earlier today (via Fightful), and you can the official WWE release in the post below, which refers to Heyman as a man without an Island of Relevancy.

“Last Friday, Universal Champion Roman Reigns absolutely floored the WWE Universe (and Paul Heyman) when he hugged his Special Council and thanked him for 40 years of service to his family before viciously firing him with a Superman Punch out of nowhere.

Now, quite literally a man without an Island (of Relevancy), Heyman will speak for the first time since being let go with extreme prejudice.

Find out what the former Special Council has to say this Friday at 8/7 C on FOX.”

In that previous episode, after Reigns and The Usos knocked Heyman down they attempted to beat him up even more with a chair to the head, but before Reigns could make it happen Lesnar came out for the save and proceeded to clear out The Usos and head towards Reigns. He then got in the ring and delivered an F5 to Reigns and then followed it up with another one before leaving the ring.

This week’s SmackDown will also feature a 12-Man Gauntlet Match to determine who will face Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura for his title at Day 1. That will include Drew Gulak, Shanky, Sheamus, The Viking Raiders, Ricochet, Cesaro, Mansoor, Angel Garza, Jinder Mahal, Humberto Carillo, and Sami Zayn. There are spoilers around since it was taped, so if you want to know who wins you can check that out here.

We also will have a match between SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair and Toni Storm, and spoilers are available for that too.

What do you want to hear from Heyman? Let us know in the comments!