WWE’s Shocking Royal Rumble 2026 Location Has Been Revealed Early

WWE is getting ready to hold its 2025 Royal Rumble in Indianapolis, Indiana next month, but a new report has confirmed the 2026 location of one of WWE’s marquee events early, and it’s certainly a surprise. PWInsider has confirmed with multiple sources within the company that the 2026 Royal Rumble will take place in Saudi Arabia, and it will be the first time that the Rumble has been held outside f the United States since the 1980s.

The last time that happened was back in January of 1988, when the Rumble was held in Hamilton, Ontario Canada. While WWE has held it own premium live events in Saudi Arabia like Crown Jewel, it has yet to hold an event as big as the Rumble, and that will all change evidently next year.

The report states that the deal for the Rumble is locked in, and an official announcement regarding the event will happen as soon as Monday’s Netflix debut for Monday Night Raw. It was probably an announcement that was going to be made during the show anyway but got out early, and it will be interesting to see if WWE goes ahead with the official announcement ahead of the show or just waits for Monday.

This is the latest development of WWE’s overall partnership with Saudi Arabia, which began back in 2018 and runs through 2028. To this point WWE ha held 12 premium live events as part of that deal, which included the Greatest Royal Rumble, but that was not a traditional Rumble event and more of a specialized one-off event. Over the course of the deal WWE has also opened up the WWE Experience, and you can find the official description of that experience below.

“The WWE Experience allows fans to witness the sights, sounds and epic storylines of WWE and its Superstars by interacting with unique exhibits and photo opportunities. The WWE Super Dome is a fully immersive arena where fans can feel the excitement of being at a WWE event. In the Backstage section, fans are given the chance to create their very own character and Become a Superstar. Guests can also design and step out to make their own epic customized entrance. Feast your eyes on The Crown Jewel, a stunning display of Championship titles from all eras of WWE and walk through 40 years of WrestleMania to check out authentic memorabilia showcased on display for the very first time. Guests must try not to get buried alive at Undertaker’s Graveyard Escape by solving The Deadman’s puzzles before they are forced to ‘rest in peace’ by WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker.”

