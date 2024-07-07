WWE’s Solo Sikoa Pins Cody Rhodes for Bloodline Win at Money in the Bank

The Bloodline has changed a lot since the end of WrestleMania 40, and they just added their newest member to the group Jacob Fatu. The new and improved Bloodline would face an all-star team of Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens, and Randy Orton in a six-man Tag Team match, and it was an all-out war. Fatu was impressive throughout the match, and as expected, The Bloodline utilized every trick in the book to get one over on their opponents. At one point Owens and Rhodes had Tonga pinned, but the referee had been taken out. Bloodline took advantage of that though and some low blows ended that chance at winning, and Fatu would bring in Sikoa to pin Rhodes for the win.

A Monster Debut

Jacob Fatu joins The Bloodline on WWE SmackDown

Sikoa tagged in Tama Tonga instead of staying in the match. Tonga faced off against Rhodes first and Cody was in control, and then he tagged in Owens, who let loose on Tonga and stomped on him repeatedly in the corner. Then Rhodes tagged back in and continued to wear down Tonga with a vertical suplex, and he would tag in Orton to keep their momentum. Orton connected with several strikes and then an uppercut, but Tonga finally got away with a poke to the eyes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That let him tag in Fatu, who was making his in-ring WWE debut. Orton shoved Fatu aside and hit the DDT on the ropes, but Fatu got right back up. That surprised Orton, and Fatu then hit a Samoan drop on the viper followed by a kick to the head. Sikoa then tagged in and attacked Orton in Bloodline’s corner, and the crowd kept chanting “We want Roman”.

Sikoa stomped on Orton’s hand and then put pressure on Orton’s neck, and while the referee was turned Tonga and Fatu attacked him at ringside. Tonga hit a slick splash from the ropes and tagged in, but Orton hit back with a suplex, buying him some time to recover.

Orton tagged in Owens and Owens unleashed offense on Tonga before knocking Fatu off the ring apron. Owens hit a clothesline and then knocked Fatu back again, and followed it with a cannonball on Tonga in the corner. Owens went up top and hit the swanton on Tonga, but Fatu broke up the pin attempt. Fatu threw Owens into the turnbuckle and tagged Sikoa in, who stomped on Owens and kept Owens off his feet in their corner. Fatu and Tonga Loa also attacked Owens at ringside, but Owens got back into the fight with hard strikes, only to get rocked with an uppercut from Sikoa.

Owens was down in the corner and Sikoa capitalized with a slam into the corner and then Fatu followed up with one of his own that was even more vicious. Owens then got knocked down by a cross body from Fatu, and Tonga tagged in and unleashed strikes and punches on a beaten-down Owens instead of going for the pin. Tonga continued to attack Owens and dragged Owens to Bloodline’s corner, and Owens tried desperately to get close enough for a tag.

Sikoa tagged in and pushed Rhodes off the ring apron, and then ended up on the floor after missing Owens. Owens crawled over towards his corner but Loa pulled Orton off the ring apron and threw him into the barricade. Sikoa was back in but Owens was back on his feet and trading strikes, but Owens dodged Sikoa again and bought himself some time. Fatu was tagged in and kept Owens from moving closer to their corner, and then Fatu set up for a charge but hit the ring post when Owens moved out of the way.

The Hot Tag

Rhodes had his hand out for Owens and then got the tag, facing Sikoa one on one. Rhodes hit a power slam and then dove out of the ring to knock down Sikoa to the floor. Rhodes then dove out of the other side of the ring and slammed Loa into the announce table. Fatu and Rhodes faced off outside the ring and Fatu lined up for a charge but Rhodes lifted him up and threw him over the barricade. In the ring Sikoa hit a spear and went for the pin, but Rhodes kicked out.

Then Rhodes hit the Cross Rhodes, but the referee was down when he went for the pin. Owens went up top and hit the frog splash, but the referee was still down. Orton then set up for the RKO, and Sikoa got up and walked right into it. The referee was still recovering but then Rhodes went out and cleared the announce table. Then a brawl started with everyone getting hits in, and Owens would hit Fatu with the big Prime bottle by the ring. Owens then hit the frog splash on Fatu, destroying the announce table.

In the ring, Owens had Tonga up for a slam but Loa came in and hit Owens with a low blow twice. Then Orton hit an RKO on Loa and Tonga, and Sikoa hit a spike on Orton. Rhodes dodged a spike and hit a Cross Rhodes and then another. Fatu was up and knocked down Rhodes from the top rope. Fatu then slammed Rhodes down with a DDT before picking up Sikoa. Fatu picked up Rhodes and held him for Sikoa, alloying him to get the spike. Fatu then picked up the referee and put him in the ring so he could get the pin and the win. The Bloodline walks away with the win.

What did you think of the match? You can talk all things wrestling with me on Threads and Twitter @mattaguilarcb!