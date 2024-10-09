WWE's Stephanie Vaquer Crashes NXT and Teases Title Showdown

WWE NXT was lively in St. Louis for the second week of its CW launch, and the Women's Division had one of the biggest surprises of the night. Last week the much-anticipated showdown between Roxanne Perez and Giulia for the NXT Women's Championship ended with the surprise return of Cora Jade, and Jade and Perez both addressed the NXT Universe and what led to their unexpected reunion. Giulia made her return as well, but she wasn't alone, and the NXT crowd was stunned when Stephanie Vaquer made her NXT in-person debut alongside Giulia, and the two superstars would clear the ring of Perez and Jade and even tease a showdown with each other before the segment came to a close.

Reunited

"The woman you're looking at now, is the woman who is going to make NXT."@CoraJadeWWE is back to remind everyone who she really is! 😮‍💨#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/sDS7W2a01d — WWE (@WWE) October 9, 2024

"Your international sensation, your chosen one was going to dethrone me and become your new NXT Women's Champion, but nope. Because once again, there you guys are, disappointed, and here I stand with this," Perez said. "Maybe now all of you guys will start to believe everything I've been saying since April, but I'm not going to hold my breath on that. In no time you'll prop someone else up, and I'll be here drinking all the tears of your flavor of the month. But thankfully I don't have to drink by myself anymore, because an old friendship has been reignited."



Jade made her way out to the ring, and she had her own issues with the NXT audience. "For the past 9 months, I had to sit at home and hear everyone talk about how this is the deepest division in NXT, hell in WWE, and everyone was listing all the women in WWE, and somehow, my name was left off that list," Jade said. "And you know what, that pissed me off, so when I came back I wanted to make sure everybody paid for forgetting about Cora Jade."

"So when I cost Giulia that Championship, no one saw it coming, not even Roxanne. The woman you used to know was a new girl trying to make it in NXT, but the woman you're looking at now is the woman who is going to make NXT," Jade said. "Roxanne Perez deserves to be NXT Women's Champion. This is the version of Roxanne I always knew she could be. That's why after so many years, our friendship is being mended, and unfortunately, that's really really bad for the deepest division in WWE."

Not Alone

That's when Giulia's music hit and she made her way to the ring and was promptly welcomed by Jade. Giula didn't take the bait though, as she had another surprise up her sleeve. That would be the sudden appearance of Stephanie Vaquer, who came out and helped Giula storm the ring, and the two collided with Perez and Jade. They cleared the ring and threw Perez and Jade to the floor, and then looked down at the mat. The NXT Women's Championship was lying on the mat between them, and both went to pick it up at the frustration of Perez and Jade. The two held onto the Title at the same time, making it clear that while they are both against Perez and Jade, they were still after that Championship gold.

As for what's next, the next Premium Live Event is Halloween Havoc, and that seems like the most likely place for a Championship showdown to happen. Tonight's events seemed to set up a Tag Team match at some point with all four participating, which would then set the table for whoever is going to be battling for the Title.

A rematch between Perez and Giulia would make a lot of sense, but with Jade and Vaquer both in the mix now, there are other compelling options too. The one that seems the most likely is some sort of Triple Threat match involving Jade, Vaquer, and Giula to decide the next challenger, but you could always see a Triple Threat for the actual Title too between Perez, Giula, and Vaquer. We'll have to wait and see, but things are only going to get more entertaining from here.

What do you want to see for Stephanie Vaquer in NXT? You can talk all things wrestling with me on Threads and Twitter @mattaguilarcb!