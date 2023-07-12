WWE's Tiffany Stratton Defeats Ivy Nile to Retain NXT Women's Title

Tiffany Stratton put her NXT Women's Championship on the line once again during tonight's WWE NXT, and she was looking for a big win after escaping with the Title in the match against Thea Hail. Meanwhile, Ivy Nile was looking to get out some anger and take the first step in her NXT career after her Diamond Mine teammates the Creed Brothers were sent out of NXT thanks to Schism. Stratton pulled out all the stops to halt Nile's momentum, but Nile looked strong throughout, never backing down from the Champion and almost pulling out the win at several points. Stratton would be too much to overcome though, and she would get the win and retain her NXT Women's Championship.

Stratton and Nile locked up and exchanged holds, with Stratton knocking down Nile with a shoulder tackle. They locked up again but Stratton knocked down Nile again, but Nile followed it up with a slick slam that built up some momentum. Nile then worked on Stratton and maneuvered into a cover, but Stratton kicked out.

Stratton flipped Nile over and then went for double stomps, but Nile countered the move with a submission. Stratton countered with her own submission and then went for a hold before evading Nile's next move. Nile got a big punch to connect but missed her next move, which led to Stratton kicking her leg out from under her and slamming Nile on the ring apron.

Nile fell to the floor and held her nose after a hard fall. Stratton slammed her face into the apron again before rolling her in to do even more damage. Stratton went for double stomps again and got it this time, but Nile would kick out of the cover attempt, keeping herself alive in the match-up.

Stratton slammed her hip into Nile's back against the ropes and then Stratton locked in a hold, but Nile managed to get to her feet. Stratton went for a move but Nile evaded and retaliated with a huge kick to the head. Shoulder tackles from Nile followed and then Nile kicked Stratton and lifted the Champion up for an homage slam to Julius Creed.

Stratton threw Nile off of her and lifted her onto her shoulders, but Nile reversed it into a submission. Stratton got out of it and rolled Nile through and hit the moonsault. Stratton connected and got the pin and the win, retaining her NXT Women's Championship.

What did you think of the match? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Threads @mattaguilarcb!