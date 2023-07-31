WWE NXT Championship Match Ends With Controversial Finish at Great American Bash

After Chase U's Thea Hail made Tiffany Stratton tap during their last match for the WWE NXT Women's Championship, Hail earned herself a second shot at the Title at the Great American Bash. With the stipulation being a submission match, Hail was confident she could make Stratton tap once again, and at several points looked to lock in the Kimura. Stratton was able to maneuver around that throughout most of the match though, and the Champ would lock in a Boston Crab on Hail. Stratton kept Hail in the center of the ring and reapplied the hold constantly, never letting Hail regroup. Hail never tapped, but Andre Chase threw the red flag and called it for his star student, and Stratton successfully retained her Championship.

Hail and Stratton locked up and Stratton tried to go for a pin but the referee reminded her it was a submission match. Stratton got one locked in and set about stretching Hail, but Hail countered the move and tried to hyper-extend the elbow of Stratton. Stratton then picked up Hail and slammed her into the post, and then followed that up by wrapping Hail around the post and stretching the challenger as painfully as possible.'

A suplex to Hail followed, and then Stratton collided with Hail in the corner turnbuckle. Stratton went for a submission but Hail countered and escaped. Hail tried to go for a move but damage had been done to her back. That didn't stop Hail from knocking the Champion down to the mat repeatedly, and she ended the run with a suplex.

Hail went for her trademark springboard but Stratton caught her and looked to put pressure on Hail's ribs. Hail escaped and went on a big run, knocking the Champion to the outside and shoving Stratton's shoulder into the ring post. Then Hail went up top and connected with a splash, but Stratton rolled through it and picked up Hail. Then Hail tried to turn that into a Kimura, but Stratton kept it from happening by slamming Hail into the turnbuckle.

Hail then locked in the Kimura and kept Stratton away from the bottom rope, but the Champion was able to grab the rope. Hail then locked in another Kimora, but Stratton slammed Hail into the corner of the barricade and then slammed Hail into the steep steps. Stratton got Hail into the ring and locked in a Boston Crab and Hail crawled to the ropes, but Stratton kept the break from happening.

Stratton kept the hold locked in and Hail was in pain. Stratton continued to let go and then lock in the hold again, and she then tried to lock it in again, pressing her knee into Hail's back. Hail still wouldn't tap out, but it was Andre Chase who made the call, throwing the red flag into the ring to call off the match and give Stratton the win.

You can find the full card and updated results for Great American Bash below.

NXT Championship Match: Carmelo Hayes (C) vs. Ilja Dragunov

NXT Women's Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton (C) def. Thea Hail – Submission Match

NXT North American Championship Match: Dominik Mysterio (C) def. Wes Lee vs. Mustafa Ali

NXT Tag Team Championship Match: The Family (C) def. Gallus

Roxanne Perez def. Blair Davenport – Weapons Wild Match

Gable Steveson vs. Baron Corbin – No Winner, Both Counted Out

Dragon Lee, Nathan Frazer, Yulisa Leon and Valentina Feroz def. Meta-Four – Eight Person Mixed Tag Team Match

NXT's Great American Bash is now streaming on Peacock.

