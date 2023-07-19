WWE’s Tiffany Stratton Defending NXT Women’s Title at Great American Bash, Surprise Stipulation Revealed

WWE NXT Superstar Tiffany Stratton has been on a roll lately and looks to continue her NXT Women’s Championship reign. Her latest Title defense brought some controversy with it, as she did tap out to Chase U’s Thea Hail, but the referee didn’t see it. Hail would lose that match, but tonight she came out to the ring alongside Duke Hudson and said she wanted another shot at Stratton, knowing that if she tapped Stratton out once she could do it again. Stratton came out and told Hail it didn’t matter if she tapped because she still won, but she still accepted Hail’s challenge, and the two will face each other at the Great American Bash, albeit with an unexpected twist.

Stratton took some shots at Hail, saying that she learned one move and now thinks she can take on the Champ. After some back and forth between the two, Stratton said, “I accept. I mean, why wouldn’t I? Since I already beat you.” Hail as annoyed by the comment, and that’s when she revealed one additional element to the match. Hail said, “I want to make it a submission match!”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Stratton was clearly shocked and immediately told Hail no way. Stratton said only the Champion can add stipulations and that she would not accept one. Hail then grabbed Stratton and locked in the Kimura, causing the Champion to fall to the mat in the middle of the ring. Stratton tried to get out of it but ultimately had to tap out, but Hail didn’t let go, causing Stratton to continue to tap.

That’s now the second time Hail has gotten the better of Stratton, and now they have a submission match set for Great American Bash. If Hail can lock that in, she could very well become the new NXT Women’s Champion, but Stratton is also likely preparing for that submission now that the stipulation is attached. She’ll have to find a way to counter the move if these last two interactions are anything to go by, but Stratton is more than up for the challenge.

Shawn Michaels has had nothing but great things to say about Stratton’s rise in NXT, especially in regard to the sheer speed of that ascent. The future looks bright for Stratton, and in ComicBook.com’s previous discussion with Stratton, she revealed how instrumental WWE Performance Center Assistant Head Coach Sara Amato has been to that rise.

“One thing I love about Sara Amato is she is very blunt. She is very black and white, she tells you like it is, and she tells you when you did a terrible job, she tells you when you did good,” Stratton said. “One thing I feel like people don’t do enough is tell you when things don’t go well, or things that looked terrible. Sara is not afraid to tell you that, and that is one thing that I feel like helps me a lot and that’s how she has helped me a lot.”

WWE NXT’s The Great American Bash takes place on Sunday, July 30th, and will stream live on Peacock at 8 PM EST.

