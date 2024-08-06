Wyatt Sicks Win Their In-Ring Debut on WWE Raw

After months of teases and several weeks of buildup, the Wyatt Sicks faction finally made their official in-ring debut on WWE’s Monday Night Raw. The group, led by Bo Dallas/Uncle Howdy, has been engaging in a feud with Chad Gable and the Creed Brothers, leading to a six-man tag team match that served as Monday night’s main event in Baltimore, Maryland. It’s safe to say, following the match, the Wyatt Sicks lived up to the hype, winning the match and doing plenty to honor the legacy of the late Bray Wyatt.

While Dallas serves as the group’s leader, he wasn’t a part of the three on three conflict. He spend the match in the ringside rocking chair that Bray made famous over the years, with a masked Nikki Cross sitting at his feet. That left the other three members of the group to participate in the match: Erick Rowan, Dexter Lumis, and Joe Gacy. All three men brought with them the stuff we know they’ve got, but there was an added flair to match the eerie Wyatt Sicks aesthetic, making the match feel different from everything else on the Raw card.

Everything starts with a proper setting of the stage, though, and the Wyatts executed that part of the plan perfectly. The intro began with the usual piano rhythm, followed by an empty rocking chair and lamp sitting by the entrance, paying homage to Bray. That homage went even deeper when the five-member team came out and the theme music changed. They entered to “Shatter,” the song previously used by Bray Wyatt.

https://x.com/WrestleOps/status/1820653374104121818

The match itself acted as a showcase for all three fighters from the Wyatts, with Gable and the Creeds also reminding folks just how good they are in any match, regardless of the outcome. After some impressive tosses and takedowns outside of the ring, and some genuinely creepy imagery from Gacy, the Wyatts won the main event by pinfall. Lumis held down Gable for the three-count, allowing the faction to win their first match as a team in WWE.

It’s safe to say things are just getting started for the Wyatts. All three men who took part in the match tonight did plenty to prove just how good they are in the ring, and Nikki Cross has been consistently working on WWE TV for years. So now the eyes of the WWE Universe will turn to Bo Dallas, as everyone anxiously awaits his return to in-ring action.