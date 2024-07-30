The Wyatt Sicks Unmask on WWE Raw

For months fans have been trying to piece together all the pieces of who is in the Wyatt Sicks faction. While Bo Dallas has shown his face on WWE television, several of the members have not. Nikki Cross and Erick Rowan have been shown in various vignette videos without their masks, but Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis have largely been kept as a surprise. The Creed Brothers, now aligned with Chad Gable, defeated Alpha Academy’s Otis and Akira Tozawa in a tag team match. But even after being declared the winners, it didn’t stop there. All three men continued their assault on the outnumbered duo but that’s when the lights dimmed, revealing three masked members of the Wyatt Sicks. After a second, they revealed themselves as Rowan, Lumis and Gacy.

It seems the men didn’t take kindly to the bullying of Alpha Academy, and they’ve had it out for Gable ever since his turn on the group weeks back. While he’s got the muscle behind him now in his new faction, the Wyatts clearly don’t care about that. Nikki Cross then attacked Gable from behind, prompting him to roll out of the ring to safety while his stablemates got beat up in the ring. As he was getting to safety he ran into Uncle Howdy and the look on his face was as if he’d seen a ghost. He continued to flee from the scene, exiting the arena.

https://twitter.com/WWE/status/1818085657656299935

“Yeah, they flipped the script on me here. I was the one doing the terrorizing for a few months there and then they came out. The Wyatt Sicks, they’re known as, they’ve been hunting me down for whatever reason, I’m still trying to figure out,” Gable said in a recent interview with ABC 27 News. “So, I’m the target of their destruction. So what I’ve done in the meantime is use my smarts to recruit the Creed Brothers to be by my side.

They’re a couple of new younger talent that are just incredible. I have some backup because there’s six of these Wyatts.They’re creepy, they’re monsters. They got a girl with them that’s just, you know, she’s after me every week and she’s creeping me out. So I gotta find a way to deal with these guys, man, because who knows when we get in the ring and have to finally throw down, I don’t know what they’re going to be bringing.”

