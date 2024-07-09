Bo Dallas Finally Makes WWE Return on Raw

It looks like Bo Dallas is going to be back in action very soon. The longtime WWE Superstar, and brother of the late Bray Wyatt, hasn’t appeared in a match for the company since 2019, but has been sporadically appearing as the masked Uncle Howdy character since 2022. In recent weeks, the Howdy character has been featured more heavily, leading a faction known as the Wyatt Sicks and appearing in haunting vignettes. Some of the recent videos even featured Dallas sitting face-to-face with his Howdy alter ego, but this week’s new episode of Monday Night Raw saw Dallas finally make his in-person return.

While Dallas has appeared as Uncle Howdy and in pre-packed videos on Monday Night Raw, he hasn’t shown up live as himself, ready to get back to action in the ring. That changed on Monday, July 8th, after a new Wyatt Sicks video. Chad Gable, a victim of the Wyatt Sicks attacks last month, was complaining to Raw GM Adam Pearce about getting the group under control, feeling as though they’re still targeting him. After Gable walked away, Pearce opened the door to his office to reveal Bo Dallas sitting in a chair, waiting to speak with him.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s important to note that Dallas goes through a bit of a shift in his mannerisms after Pearce enters the room, hinting at the personality split with Uncle Howdy. At the end of the below video, you’ll see Dallas rocking back and forth in the chair, seemingly dealing with some awful fear or anxiety, until he notices Pearce in the room. Dallas immediately changes his behavior, sits up, and smiles at the GM.

https://x.com/WWE/status/1810490723751391259

This in-person return for Dallas comes after yet another eerie video tape from the new Wyatt faction that was left with the commentators earlier in the episode. The video shows off the other members of the Wyatt Sicks (Joe Gacy, Dexter Lumis, Erick Rowan, Nikki Cross) as Dallas tells Uncle Howdy about how they’re all ready to be free.

“My family. I took those who no one wanted. The discarded, the forgotten. I gave them a purpose,” Dallas says. “They’re so happy that you remembered them. Because being a glutton for punishment doesn’t make abandonment hurt any less. Forsaken, alone, begging for mercy as the buzzards circled. There’s been loss; too much. But grief is the price you pay for love. But now, we must set the captives free, so they need no master. Do you think I… Do you think we are sick?”

After Howdy responds with “Yes, I do,” Dallas delivers the chilling final lines of the video: “Then sick is what we’ll be.”

Dallas’ in-ring WWE return hasn’t been announced just yet, but with his appearance in Pearce’s office taking place on Monday night, and SummerSlam around the corner, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him in action very soon.