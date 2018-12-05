Watch: XFL Officially Announces Cities, Stadiums for 2020 Reboot

There’s no backing out now — the XFL just officially announced its eight hosting cities and stadiums for its 2020 reboot.

While the league accidentally leaked the list on Friday, the XFL still had their press conference on Wednesday to formally break the news. Here’s the full list of cities and stadiums.

Videos by ComicBook.com

New York – MetLife Stadium

Dallas – Glob Life Park

Houston – TDECU

Los Angeles – StubHub Center

St. Louis – The Dome at America’s Center

Seattle – CenturyLink Field

Tampa Bay – Raymond James Stadium

Washington DC – Audi Field

During the address, the XFL alluded to paying players competitive salaries on top of vying to create a safe and legal way for fans to gamble on the games.

While the details are still limited as to what the XFL will look like, hints suggest at Vince McMahon and Co. creating a brand of football that moves faster, safer, and easier to watch.