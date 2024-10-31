Zelina Vega’s Cosplay Countdown: WWE Star Delivers a Hit as Stray Kids’ Felix (Exclusive)

It’s officially Halloween, and what better way to celebrate than with the Queen of WWE herself Zelina Vega. Over the last month ComicBook has exclusively shared first looks at Vega’s awesome cosplays, which have taken on the worlds of Jujutsu Kisen, Sailor Moon, Death Note, Naruto, and more. Now we’re taking a trip to the world of K-pop and can exclusively reveal Vega’s latest look, which honors one of her favorite Stray Kids stars Felix, and you can check out all of the images below.

“My fellow Stays know that I am a BIG Stray Kids fan and I decided to cosplay one of my favorite members who inspires my style tremendously, Felix! I love SKZ music and all of the members have their own unique flair and I can relate to them in a big way,” Vega told ComicBook.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I love how they are so open and honest about their journey and mental health. Kpop idols are so in touch with their fan base, they seem to truly love them like I love my ZV Army,” Vega said. “No one fights for me like they do and it was truly humbling to receive a bit of the love from the kpop community when they saw how much I love Stray Kids, BTS, XG, LE SSERAFIM and more! Felix is a force to be reckoned with that deep voice, stage presence and way he rocks Louis Vuitton, I’m a fan for life!”

The beautiful photos were taken by Anthony Wright of Yes I Shoot Models, and Vega’s hair was done by the talented Kendra Simmons of HerHandStyles. You can check out even more Vega cosplays right here.

Vega also has a fun surprise in the final photo, which features her holding a very specific SKZOO plush. Each of the different characters represent a different member of the group, and Vega is representing with BbokAri in the final shot.

Stray Kids, which is made up of Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N., continue to rule the world charts with their latest EP Ate, which recently jumped back to the number 1 spot. It’s spent 12 weeks on the board and doesn’t look as if it will be going anywhere soon.

Anthony Wright / Yes I Shoot Models Anthony Wright / Yes I Shoot Models Anthony Wright / Yes I Shoot Models Anthony Wright / Yes I Shoot Models Anthony Wright / Yes I Shoot Models Anthony Wright / Yes I Shoot Models

As Vega mentioned, Stays have truly created a special community, and there are plenty of similarities between K-pop and WWE Superstar fans like the Vega Army. Both are also based off larger than life platforms, and it feels like the perfect time for a crossover to happen, right? Just putting that out into the world, and it would absolutely rule if it happens.

You can keep up with all of Zelina’s cosplays past and present on her X and Instagram accounts!