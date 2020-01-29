Madoka Magica Star Goes Viral After Spanking Dozens of Fans

Well this is certainly one way to get to know your fans! At a recent event held in Japan, the star of the series Magia Record: Puella Mag Madoka Magica, Aoi Yuki, not only greeted her fans, but apparently gave hundreds of them individual spankings in quite the bizarre gathering. Sharing pictures on social media, Yuki agreed to the strange congregation of fans to assist in promoting her projects not just in anime, but music as well. With around 200 guests taking Aoi up on her offer, it's amazing to see just how devoted a fan base can be to the voice actors of their favorite anime series!

Yuki herself isn't just known for her voice in the Madoka Magica series, but with franchises such as Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney, Demon Slayer, Fire Force, My Hero Academia, and almost too many others to count. In the images that were posted by the actress, she went to town on her fans with a giant paper fan rather than using her palms!

Aoi Yuki shared the images via her Official Twitter Account, showing that the voice actor can have some fun with her fans, regardless of how many may arrive in such a strange scenario:

Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story is based off a mobile game of the same name, and although it features new characters there are a few notable ties to the original. This new story follows a young girl named Iroha Tamaki as she searches for her missing younger sister Ui in the strange city of Kamihama, where various magical girls are gathering to do battle. Meeting with Madoka, the main character of the mainline series, as she's searching for a missing Homura, Iroha becomes a magical girl fueled by a wish to rescue her sister from a strange illness.

You can currently find the series streaming on FunimationNOW alongside its release in Japan, and Crunchyroll and HIDIVE will offer the series at a later date. Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story is directed by Gekidan Inu Curry and original Madoka Magica series director Yukihiro Miyamoto for SHAFT. Takumi Ozawa is composing the music, Yota Tsuruoka is directing the sound, and the original character designs are provided by Ume Aoki.