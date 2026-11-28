Mobile Suit Gundam SEED is coming back next year with a new revival movie hitting theaters across the world, and a new trailer and poster is showing off the best look at what to expect from it yet. There have been quite a few revival projects for the Mobile Suit Gundam SEED iterations for the past few years with it most recently hitting screens with Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Freedom, a sequel to the Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Destiny TV series. But that’s far from all.

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Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Freedom ZERO is the next major feature film entry in the franchise, and serves as a prequel to the Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Freedom film. It’s a project that has been in the works for about two decades at this point, and now fans have gotten the best look at it yet with a new trailer and poster revealing more of it in action ahead of its launch next year. You can check it out below.

When Does Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Freedom Zero Come Out?

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Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Freedom Zero will first be hitting theaters across Japan on January 15th, and then will be making its way to theaters in North America sometime in February next year but has yet to confirm a concrete release date as of this time. Mitsuo Fukuda directs the film for Sunrise and Bandai Namco Filmworks with a script provided by Chiaki Morosawa, Shigeru Morita and director Mitsuo Fukuda. Hisashi Hirai provides the character designs, and Toshihiko Sahashi will be composing the music for the film.

Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Freedom Zero also revealed with this trailer that the opening theme is titled “Absolute Zero,” as performed by Takanori Nishikawa with t.komuro. The ending theme is titled “Yugure o Matsu Nostalgia,” as performed by See-Saw. It’s also set to bring back the original Japanese voice cast behind the classic TV series for this new revival, and the English dub anchors are returning as well with the likes of Matthew Erickson as Shinn Asuka, Matt Hill as Kira Yamato and Sam Vincent as Athrun Zala all confirmed thus far.

What’s Next for Mobile Suit Gundam?

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If you wanted to catch up with the classic Mobile Suit Gundam SEED TV series in the meantime, there’s an easy way to do so as it’s now available for streaming through Gundam’s official YouTube channel. You can also go back and check out the Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Freedom film now streaming with platforms such as Netflix, Crunchyroll, Hulu, and Hulu on Disney+. But there’s even more in the works as there are some new releases on the way.

Mobile Suit Gundam RG XARX-ZERO is a brand new anime in the franchise now in the works for a release some time in April next year, and it will be kicking off a whole new timeline for the franchise. Set within the same universe as the upcoming Gundam Rogue Orbit videogame, it’s been teased to be a fresh new start for fans to jump into. What are you hoping to see from the new Gundam SEED Freedom revival? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments.