It took 13 years for the Puella Magi Madoka Magica franchise to return with a new movie, and the staff finally explains why. As an award-winning dark fantasy anime, it has a huge global fanbase, who waited more than a decade for the sequel movie. The anime released its first season in 2011, and since its finale, it has kept releasing sequel movies. The story centers around two middle school girls, Madoka Kaname and Sayaka Miki, whose ordinary lives take drastic turns after encountering Kyuubey, a mysterious magical familiar. While the main story was supposed to be over after the trilogy movies, Studio SHAFT confirmed a revival movie in 2021 to commemorate the anime’s 10th anniversary.

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However, it was hit with several delays even after confirming a 2024 release window, which is why the movie hit the Japanese theatres in August this year. As expected, it became a massive hit in the country within the first few days of its premiere. The movie will also hit the U.S. theatres, but fans will have to wait until January next year. However, while international fans await the movie’s release, Studio SHAFT CEO and Aniplex Producer discussed the behind-the-scenes of the anime and the reason why fans had to wait so long.

Studio SHAFT CEO and Aniplex Producer Break Silence on the Madoka Magica Movie Delay

Image Courtesy of Studio SHAFT

In an interview with Anime Corner, SHAFT CEO Mitsutoshi Kubota and Aniplex producer Tatsuya Ishikawa were asked about the moment they realized that the movie was ready for release. Kubota shared, “Even after it’s put together on film, we go through ‘retakes’ over and over again, and as the precision keeps rising piece by piece, that’s the moment you feel, ‘Ah, we can actually pull this off.’ Once what we’re creating reaches that high level of completion, it comes down to the person who makes the final call to decide, ‘Okay, no more retakes.’ To put it another way, there is a deadline for completion, so we work toward that ‘up to here’ finish line that we’ve set, making adjustments along the way to finish the film.”

Ishikawa also added, “Of course, there is strictly a set deadline — and that deadline is supposed to be absolute. However, when we are doing retakes, and we are certain that doing one more retake will make the film even better, the deadline often ends up getting pushed back a little bit. That definitely happens.”

Since the movie is based on an entirely original story, the studio has to prepare everything from scratch, which can be more challenging than one might think. This is also the reason behind the delays since there were several retakes during the production process. The higher-ups kept pushing for more retakes while believing that the anime could be even better than what they were seeing now. This is why, even after meeting the deadlines, there were certain delays during the production. However, the wait was worth it, and the anime’s success is proof of that.

What Is Madoka Magica‘s Latest Movie About?

Image Courtesy of Studio SHAFT

The latest movie is an official sequel to the 2013 film and confirms the return of the staff and voice actors from the previous anime season and films. The previous movies follow the girls of Mitakihara as they live their daily lives while also fighting evil as magical girls. However, Homura senses something ominous beneath the peaceful atmosphere while others remain oblivious to the danger lurking in the shadows.

As her suspicion grows, she notices that someone who shouldn’t even exist is living among them after blending with the group. The story primarily follows Homura as she aims to uncover the truth behind the mysterious circumstances. The latest movie picks up the story from where the previous installment left off, bringing a new set of challenges for the girls. The movie was a massive success in Japanese theatres, and fans’ hopes are higher than ever right now for the U.S. release. The movie will be coming to theaters across North America for a limited time from January 16th to 19th, 2027.

Are you excited to finally watch this movie next year? Head down to the comments to let us know what your expectations are for Madoka Magica next.



