Ever since its establishment in 1972, studio Madhouse has released several incredible anime films and series, but only a handful of them are considered timeless classics. This includes the epic movies directed by Satoshi Kon, one of the most legendary filmmakers of all time. During the 1990s and the 2000s, he created a few incredible classics under the banner of Madhouse, including Perfect Blue, Tokyo Godfathers, Millennium Actress, and Paprika. His works are known for featuring exceptional psychological suspense themes that modern anime just can’t match. It has been 20 years since Paprika hit the Japanese theatres, and no anime can match it even now. Initially released on November 25th, 2006, the movie eventually entered a global stage and became an all-time favorite.

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It was the final project of Kon, who died in 2010 due to pancreatic cancer. Before being diagnosed, he was working on another feature-length movie, but he never got to finish it. Although he worked on a one-minute short movie, Ohayō, which was aired along with works by legends such as Mamoru Oshii, Makoto Shinkai, and others, Paprika remains his final feature-length project. Adapted from Yasutaka Tsutsui’s novel, this mind-bending classic is everything fans of psychological thrillers can hope for and more. In fact, the movie’s global influence is so exceptional that it even inspired Christopher’s Nolan’s Hollywood classic, Inception.

Paprika Remains a Timeless Classic Thriller That Can’t Be Matched Even Now

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The movie is classified as a surrealist psychological thriller, but it also incorporated the film noir genre and stood out for its unique dreamlike imagery, which no anime at the time featured. It blurred the line between dreams and reality, subconscious thought, the human psyche, and the effects of technology on human lives. The story takes place in a distant future, where a technical device named DC Mini allows those utilizing the device to view other people’s dreams. Dr. Atsuko Chiba is the head of the treatment facility studying the effects of the DC Mini, but outside of work, she adopts her altruistic dream world alter-ego, Paprika.

The new device allows her to use a new method of psychiatric therapy for those in need of her help. She navigates the dreams of others by blending aspects of the dream with reality in a constantly changing and fantastical setting that leaves the viewers wondering which part of the narrative is real and which is fiction. However, delving deeper into a person’s mind is more complex than one can ever imagine, even for a genius like Atsuko.

As she continues her work, she realizes that the DC Mini can be used as a form of psychological terrorism and result in the mental breakdowns of the targets. After the device was stolen and people started behaving strangely, Atsuko embarks on a quest to recover the lost item. With the help of Officer Konakawa, she travels across reality and dreams to find the mental terrorist. The movie keeps viewers at the edge of their seats throughout its run thanks to the several plot twists that depict the consequences of a device like DC Mini getting into the wrong hands.

Has Paprika stayed with you ever since you watched it? Which moment do you find yourself thinking about the most? Share your thoughts in the comments below.







