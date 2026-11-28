The Guy She Was Interested in Wasn’t a Guy at All, or as the series has been dubbed by fans, “Green Yuri,” has quickly become one of the most highly anticipated anime of 2027. While part of that is absolutely thanks to the original manga’s unique paneling style and absolutely stunning artwork coupled with its upcoming anime adaptation being tackled by the brilliant animators at CloverWorks, The Guy She Was Interested in Wasn’t a Guy at All has managed to become one of the biggest hits of 2027 before it even airs through the sheer power of viral marketing and tapping into social media trends to capture the attention of new fans.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Created by Sumiko Arai, The Guy She Was Interested in Wasn’t a Guy at All follows a young woman named Aya Osawa, a young woman who has a crush on one of the employees at the record store she frequents. The clerk always wears a mask and baggy clothing, leading Aya to assume that they must be a man with an alternative sense of fashion. As it turns out, the record store employee is actually Aya’s classmate, Mitsuki Koga, another girl. The Guy She Was Interested in Wasn’t a Guy at All explores self-discovery as well as other popular tropes seen in yuri manga while stylizing the narrative throughline around famous rock music.

Social Media Helped “Green Yuri” Catch Like Wildfire Among Anime Fans

Courtesy of Sumiko Arai

The mangaka behind The Guy She Was Interested in Wasn’t a Guy at All is something of an X (formerly Twitter) savant, especially when it comes to sharing her work. Something that’s instantly recognizable about The Guy She Was Interested in Wasn’t a Guy at All is how it utilizes grayscale character are in contrast to the vibrant green backgrounds the artist uses to accent their paneling in every chapter. When promoting chapters of the series through social media, Sumiko Arai initially suited each chapter’s pacing to adhere to the social media site’s image limit, which would allow new followers and people scrolling through their feed to have instant access to the work. Before the manga got picked up for a more traditional publication, the debut chapter exploded with over 430,000 likes and 75,000 retweets on the platform.

The core concept of the series has helped immensely with The Guy She Was Interested in Wasn’t a Guy at All gaining traction with western audiences, too, as the leading couple both love music, particular hard rock, grunge, and even dabbling with popular indie artists from the west. Nirvana specifically has worked as a creative touchstone for the series, with references to tracks like “Smells Like Teen Spirit” appearing in the very first chapter, “Heart-Shaped Box” being denoted as an important song between Aya and Mitsuki. One of the most exciting production updates for the anime adaptation is that The Guy She Was Interested in Wasn’t a Guy at All was able to use “Breed” by Nirvana as the show’s opening theme song, which has truly felt like a full circle moment for fans.

Where To Read and Watch The Guy She Was Interested in Wasn’t a Guy at All

Courtesy of Cloverworks

The Guy She Was Interested in Wasn’t a Guy at All is still running and as of writing currently has four volumes of collected chapters that have been published in Japan by Pixiv Comic with a fifth volume being published in mid-January 2027. The manga is available in English as well, with Yen Press picking up the series having picked up the series in late 2024 to be localized and published for western audiences. As of writing, Yen Press has released volumes one through four, but there has been no confirmation on when the publisher plans to release Volume 5 in English.l

As for the upcoming anime adaptation from CloverWorks, the show will officially debut beginning on January 8, 2027. Set to premiere on the Friday Anime Night block on Nippon Television, The Guy She Was Interested in Wasn’t a Guy at All has been picked up by Crunchyroll to stream to worldwide audiences with English subtitles once the Winter 2027 Anime Season kicks off.

There has been no updates regarding whether the series will be dubbed in English, but are you ready to check out The Guy She Was Interested in Wasn’t a Guy at All? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments.