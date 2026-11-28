A longtime theme of Dragon Ball is Goku’s non-stop drive to become the strongest fighter in the galaxy, but there’s always a newer, stronger character in the way. The lower-tier Saiyan works endlessly to topple the next fighter in his way. Whether it’s Demon King Piccolo, Frieza, the Androids, Cell, Buu and more, there’s a bigger fish to catch next. In Dragon Ball Super, Goku is introduced to Beerus, Whis, Jiren and Zeno, and a whole new roster to try and defeat.

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Goku already accomplished what no one thought he could long ago in Dragon Ball Z. He defeated Frieza, became a Super Saiyan and exceeded his lower-tier expectations that were bestowed upon him by Raditz and company. Everything since that moment is just stacking more evidence that he’s the greatest Saiyan warrior in existence. Of course, that’s not what drives Goku. He wants to be the most powerful being. It’s why the manga surpassed 40 years of content and has no plans of slowing down.

Vegeta & Gohan Are Always There To Match Him

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation / Shueisha

Beyond what’s always out in the cosmos, Goku gets his toughest competition from his own friends and family. Every time Goku reaches a new power level, Vegeta and Gohan are there to match it or in some cases surpass him. It appeared Gohan had slacked in his training and become more student than fighter, but his recent advancement to Beast Gohan turned away those thoughts. Prior to that, Gohan became the most powerful amongst the Saiyans when he obliterated Cell.

Goku and Vegeta’s relationship blends perfectly with the phrase unstoppable force meets immovable object. The two will stop at nothing to top the other in a friendly conflict that always borders on explosive. Vegeta literally took on Majin powers and turned against his friends and family to try and defeat Goku at one point. Now that was a long time ago, but the point remains that he’s always right on his friend’s heels.

His arrogance made him come up short too many times, and now that he’s become a more humble fighter, he’s made up nearly all the ground he’d lost to Goku. The addition of Dragon Ball Daima to the timeline only furthered that truth. Vegeta didn’t attain Super Saiyan 3 for the bulk of the series, but he finally managed it. Even if Goku climbed to the next level, Vegeta wasn’t toiling as far behind as many people thought. The two Saiyans are pushing each other at a breakneck pace.

New Threats From Friend and Foe Alike

Dragon Ball Super has a new line of fighters to challenge Goku and keep him training such as Granolah using the Dragon Balls to power himself up in the Granolah the Survivor arc. The Cerealian and Legendary Super Saiyan Broly make for an incredible 1-2 sparring match, and each has their own set of abilities that’ll challenge Goku. Granolah’s enhanced right eye gives Goku a ranged, sniping test that he’s never come up against before.

On the other end of the spectrum, Broly presents arguably the toughest short-range challenge of Goku’s life. His ever-evolving attack style, in addition to a transformation that makes him nigh indestructible and uncontrollable, makes for a fun chase down by Goku. He’s working from behind when the next portion of Dragon Ball Super drops. It’s not just his allies that’ll make his mission difficult. Goku also faces the ever-growing threat of the protagonist’s foil, Frieza.

The evil emperor continues to climb to heights that were not thought to be possible. Frieza went from a multi-formed alien to a pseudo Super Saiyan with his transformations. He wasn’t able to keep up in his final form, so he went to Golden Frieza and now Black Frieza to match Super Saiyan Blue and then Ultra. Frieza isn’t going anywhere after his performance in the Tournament of Power, so Goku has plenty of work ahead of him.

The whole premise that Goku will finally reach reach the mountain top either means it’s the end of a saga or series, or he may never. His challenge may get passed off to Gohan or Goten. It’s a never ending a cycle that provides the fans with endless fun. Do you think Goku will ever become the strongest character in Dragon Ball Super? Let us know in the comments?