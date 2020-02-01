My Hero Academia Reveals How All Might's Retirement Impacted Kids

The majority of the final half of My Hero Academia's fourth season will focusing on the Culture Festival arc, but the latest couple of episodes of the series have kicked off the Remedial Course sub arc. This arc serves two major purposes. The first is that Katsuki Bakugo and Shoto Todoroki need to pass these classes in order to retake the Hero License Exam and get their licenses like the rest of Class 1-A. And the second is giving another hint as to how the world has been changing after All Might's retirement in Season 3.

While we have already gotten hints of how this shift has changed the lives of the heroes and villains, the latest episode of the series gives us a better look at how it's been impacting society as a whole. The ramifications of the loss of the symbol of peace has shaken society down to the youngest and arguably most important element of this new world, the children.

Episode 79 revealed that the latest task given to Todoroki, Bakugo, and Shiketsu's Inasa Yoarashi and Camie Utsushimi is to help wrangle a rambunctious class of elementary school kids. They have gone so wild that the teacher can't quite control them, so the young heroes to be need to win over these young kids. As their teacher notes, the often major differences in quirk power can be tough to navigate for young minds.

The school offers counseling for emotional development, but the kids in this class in particular have not been receptive to this. It's revealed later that it's because of all the unease adults are feeling these days without All Might. As the kids proclaim, they know that their parents have been wondering if heroes will be okay.

This means that these kids now think their quirks are stronger than those of the heroes, and will try everything they can to overpower them. When the Hero License Exam was going on, it was mentioned by those in charge that in order to make up for All Might's absence there will now need to be more heroes than ever. But it seems that in all of this, the children are feeling the unease too.

It's going to be up to Bakugo and the others to help these kids through this complex set of emotions thrust on them, and up to the rest of society to pay attention to just how much All Might really did have an effect on the hero world as a whole.

