Bleach Announces New Release Ahead of Final Season Premiere

Bleach is gearing up for the anime’s grand finale later this Summer, but the franchise has some big plans with a new project that’s also going to be hitting around the same time. Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is set to return this Summer with the fourth and final season of the anime after many decades of fans waiting for it all to come to an end, and there’s a huge amount of excitement over whether or not it’s going to stick the landing. But that excitement is also leading to a whole host of other new releases.

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Bleach Mirrors High is a brand new mobile game release that was first teased to be in the works late last year, but now that the anime’s final season is closer than ever we’ve gotten a significant update. A new teaser has revealed that the game will be releasing Summer 2026 alongside the launch of the anime’s final season, and there will be even more updates revealed soon as fans wonder what’s next from the game itself. Check out the new teaser image below.

What Is Bleach Mirrors High?

Courtesy of Bandai Namco

Bleach Mirrors High is a new mobile game release launching this Summer, and it’s going to feature a ton of involvement from original series creator Tite Kubo himself. According to a message from the creator, he’s actually been involved from the very beginning and has contributed character designs and more, “For this project, I have been involved from the kickoff meeting and worked on the title, scenario, and character designs. As for character designs, I got so excited working on them and ended up doing more than what was requested.”

Kubo has even gone as far as designing the logo for Bleach Mirrors High, and even offered a story that ties into the original manga series too, “For the logo design, I wanted to come up with something that resembles my style. I made it simple, yet something that will leave an impression the moment you see it.” Also noting how he had sat in recording sessions for the game too, “I sat in on the audition and also took part in the recording sessions, so the characters turned out just as I imagined. The story is partly related to the main scenario of the comics, so I hope you look forward to that too.”

When Does Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 4 Come Out?

Courtesy of Viz Media

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Calamity is currently scheduled to make its debut in July as part of the Summer 2026 anime schedule, but has yet to confirm a release date as of the time of this writing. Fans in the United States will actually get the first chance to see the new episodes before anyone else, however, thanks to a special early screening event. Episodes 1-3 will be screening across participating theaters in the United States from June 25–29th ahead of the final season’s full premiere, and tickets are now on sale.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Calamity will be offering both a Japanese and English dub release (which fans can actually preview with this screening event), but streaming release details outside of Japan have yet to be confirmed as of the time of this writing. Make sure you catch up with the first three seasons of Thousand-Year Blood War and the original Bleach anime now streaming with Hulu on Disney+ in the meantime.

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