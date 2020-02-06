Digimon Goes Full JoJo's Bizarre Adventure With Greymon Stand

With the cast of the original Digimon Adventure series returning with an upcoming feature length film, Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna, the interest in the world of digital monsters is at an all time high. The popular "cousin of Pokemon" has excelled at creating digital monsters that stand apart from the other collectible monsters of anime around the world, and now, fans are fusing the franchise with one of the most bizarre series that have ever appeared. JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is well known for its ethereal beings known as Stands, and now, this fan art imagines what War Greymon would look like as one of these characters.

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has followed the Joestar family along several generations, with time passing by at a steady clip and each installment following a brand new set of characters and villains. Digimon Adventure has somewhat done the same, with the protagonists aging over time and sometimes handing off the baton to a brand new bunch of Digimon trainers! With hundreds of monsters under its belt, the franchise will clearly continue into the future with new video games and anime series dropping and we'll certainly be crossing our fingers that the franchise crosses over with other anime.

Reddit Artist TheWhaler1 shared this amazing fan art that takes WarGreymon and imagines it in the role of Star Platinum, the Stand of Jotaro Kujo, who at first has the ability to deliver quick machine gun punches but then later gains the ability to freeze time:

Star Platinum is easily one of the most recognizable characters in the stable of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Stands, appearing throughout the series of Stardust Crusaders and Diamond Is Unbreakable. Should the sixth season of the anime be confirmed, he will once again be introduced into the upcoming storyline of Stone Ocean which follows Jotaro's daughter, Jolyne!

What do you think of this unique amalgam between JoJo's Bizarre Adventure and Digimon? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, JoJo, and digital monsters!

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. Currently the second longest running series in the magazine with over 100 volumes collected, the series tells the story of the Joestar family, who are each entwined in a destiny battling outrageous foes. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family. As of this writing, five part of the series have officially received anime adaptations and fans are anxiously waiting to find out about the others.