10/10 Sci-Fi Classic Reveals Reboot Anime Release Date With New Trailer

A 10/10 science fiction anime classic is coming back for a new anime reboot later this Summer, and the new series has confirmed its release date with a cool new trailer and poster showing it off. Anime fans might have noticed in the last few years how many classic franchises have been returning for new projects, sequels, and even reboots. It’s been a great way for modern anime watchers to experience classic stories. That’s going to be the case for Ghost in the Shell, which has gotten multiple reboots at this point already.

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The Ghost in the Shell is a brand new reboot take on Masamune Shirow’s classic manga series, and is the first new rebooted anime adaptation for the franchise in nearly a decade. It looks to be taking things in a much more faithful direction too as the newest trailer and poster for the reboot shows off more of its nostalgic style. Making its debut in Japan on July 7th, you can check out the newest trailer and poster for The Ghost in the Shell below.

When Does the New Ghost in the Shell Anime Come Out?

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The Ghost in the Shell is currently slated to debut in Japan on July 7th as part of the Summer 2026 anime schedule, and it will be streaming worldwide with Prime Video when it hits. Bandai Namco Filmworks, Kodansha and Production I.G. are working together for the reboot’s production with Moko-chan (marking their first anime effort as a director) directing for Science SARU. Toh Enjoe will be handling the scripts for the series, Shuhei Handa will be serving as character designer and chief animation director, and Ryo Konishi and Yuki Kanesaka will be composing the music.

Ghost in the Shell has had a notable anime history over the decades as fans have seen multiple takes on the manga’s ideas. Each new anime has been much different than the others, and some have been much better received by fans as a result. The last one in particular got a notably negative response for its shift to CG animation and redesigns of the characters. But this new redesign might be a bigger hit with fans thanks to the production team involved given the studio’s success with hits like DAN DA DAN and more.

What’s the New Ghost in the Shell About?

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The Ghost in the Shell has also revealed its story with this trailer teasing it’s set in the near-future Japan, “The year is 2029. In near-future Japan, where the world has become highly information-intensive, with a vast corporate network covering the planet, electrons and light pulsing through it. But the nation-state and ethnic groups still survive. Motoko Kusanagi, a full-body cyborg, leads an elite combat unit, including Batou. While commanding her team, Kusanagi envisions the creation of a specialized task force to preemptively strike against emerging threats.”

“Meanwhile, Daisuke Aramaki of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, who had been planning to establish a similar unit, recruited Kusanagi and her team,” the synopsis continues. “Together, they begin operations as Public Security Section 9—an offensive tactical unit known as ‘Shell Squad.’ As they confront complex cybercrimes and international conspiracies, the existence of a mysterious, unidentified hacker known as The ‘Puppet Master’ emerges on the horizon of their investigation. What fate awaits Kusanagi? And what is the Puppet Master’s true objective? A new era of cyberpunk action begins.”

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