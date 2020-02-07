My Hero Academia Artwork Imagines Ochaco's Floaty Stand

Ochaco has a unique set of powers in the world of My Hero Academia, able to essentially steal the gravity for any object or person that she touches. While this isn't necessarily a killer offensive move, it has proved useful numerous times throughout the history of the series as she works toward becoming a great professional hero in her own right. While her crush on Midoriya is still a secret one, she works alongside him and was currently an instrumental part of the operation to take down Overhaul and his Eight Bullets. Now, one fan has decided to do a strange crossover by fusing the worlds of Uravity with that of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure!

Uravity's powers are definitely something that we could see being wielded by one of the many Stands that are a part of the franchise that has made the Joestar family so popular. From freezing time to turning inanimate objects into living ones to opening up tears in reality, the various Stands are a big selling point of the series thanks to their unique skills that create fights that rely more on intellect than sheer strength. While the recent season of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has come to an end with the Golden Wind, fans are crossing their fingers that a sixth season following the story of Stone Ocean.

Reddit Artist ArtofIzanagi shared this amazing fan art that smashes together the universes of My Hero Academia and JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, swapping out Ochaco's Quirk for a Stand that would most likely still have the ability to manipulate the gravity of the objects around it:

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi for Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump in 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he's eventually scouted by the world's best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes.