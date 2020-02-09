Dragon Ball: Ultra Instinct Goku Gets Apparent Redesign in FighterZ

If you are a fan of Dragon Ball, there is a good chance you know all about Goku and his power boosts. Over the years, the Saiyan has developed some major transformations which let him go Super Saiyan and then some. Of course, the fandom is most interested in Ultra Instinct as that is the latest form Goku has toed into, and it seems a new update has given the boost a bit of a redesign.

For those in the know, they will have heard about Ultra Instinct Goku and his big game debut coming up. The character was reported to be part of Dragon Ball FighterZ's new DLC wave, and that was confirmed not long ago thanks to a season three trailer. Fighters like Kefla and Ultra Instinct Goku will join the game, but the latter looks a bit different.

Over on Twitter, a user known as vVenturex made note of the change. As you can see below, it seems the character model for FighterZ is more closely based on the manga's depiction of Ultra Instinct than the anime.

The real detail comes down to the bangs which Goku rocks. In the anime, Dragon Ball Super had a specific number of bangs it would style in Goku's hair, but the manga was a bit more stylized with its count. Now, the FighterZ model has become a blend of the two, and fans are eager to see how Ultra Instinct plays in game.

