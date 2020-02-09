Marvel's Future Avengers Anime Shares Disney+ Release Date

It has been more than a few years since Marvel set out with a special show known as Future Avengers. The show was a popular one in Japan as its anime origin left audiences all over wowed. But when it came to Western fans, they were pressed to have even heard of thee show. For so long now, Marvel's Future Avengers has only been available in Japan, but Disney+ just confirmed the date it will begin airing the series.

It wasn't too long ago fans found out the Marvel series was getting dubbed in English for a North American release. The news went live during the time Disney+ was investing in its launch, and the cast for Marvel's Future Avengers has already been assembled. And it turns out they will suit up for fans starting this month.

To be exactly, the show will be ready in a matter of weeks. Marvel's Future Avengers will be available for streaming starting on Friday, February 28.

The anime will debut its first season on Disney+ that day, and it will be joined by several other titles. For instance, Imagination Movers and Phineas and Ferb: Star Wars will join the platform that weekend as well.

For those of you most interested in Marvel's Future Avengers, the ensemble series will feel similar. The show follows two kids who are imbued with superpowers after a villain's plans go haywire. It falls to the Avengers to train these newcomers so they can join the superhero club, and they meet all sorts of iconic Marvel characters along their journey.

For those unfamiliar with Marvel Future Avengers, the series follows Makoto, a young boy who gains superpowers due to an evil gene manipulation experiment. Makoto and two other kids (named Adi and Kuroe) join the Avengers as young hero apprentices named "Future Avengers" in order to use these superpowers for good. Then in order to grow as heroes, Makoto and his friends must fight villains while under the supervision of Avengers members such as Iron Man, Captain America, Hulk, Thor, and The Wasp.

