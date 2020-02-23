Castlevania Writer Teases Season 3's Origins

It has been a long wait for fans, but Netflix was not going to keep season three of Castlevania in the vault for long. The show remains one of the streaming service's top original series, and much of its success is due to writer Warren Ellis. Now, the creator is speaking up about the impending season and giving some behind-the-scenes details on its origins.

Taking to Twitter, Ellis got real about the new season and how it began. It turns out the writer got to work on season three during an extended stay at a hotel, and he refused to leave until he got the draft done.

"Found this photo from 2018, when I started Castlevania Season 3. This was the first line in the original text document, seen here pasted into the notebook I broke down the season in while living in a London hotel room until I got it done," Ellis shared.

As you can see above, the script is labeled rather appropriately. According to Ellis, he jotted down this new season as "psychedelic horror" which bodes well for fans. That sort of description goes well with the original Castlevania games, and audiences have wanted more of that feel in the anime.

For now, fans can wait and see how Castlevania shapes up. The series is set to debut on Netflix at the start of March. It was not long ago the first trailer for season three dropped, and it was there fans reunited with Trevor Belmont, Alucard, and the gang. Familiar faces like Carmilla also returned, so fans know the Belmont Clan is in for some serious missions with Castlevania's comeback.

What do you think about this origin story? Will you be watching season three when it debuts next month? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

