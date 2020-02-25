Avatar: Zuko Actor Dante Basco Shares His Favorite Story Arc

Perhaps there is no more complicated character in Avatar The Last Airbender than Zuko. The prince of the fire nation started his journey attempting win his way back into his father's good graces by re-capturing the Avatar, Aang, who had just awoken from an icy coma. Brought to life by voice actor Dante Basco, Zuko took a personal adventure that saw him completely changing his trajectory, turning against his father and the Fire Nation while also joining Aang, Katara, Sokka, and Toph. We had the opportunity to ask Dante what his favorite story line of Zuko's was throughout the entirety of Avatar: The Last Airbender!

Dante informed us that his favorite story line involved Zuko and his sister Azula, the crazed princess of the Fire Nation who found herself attempting to track down her brother and the Avatar following his "failures". While Zuko found a road to redemption, Azula instead reveled in her madness and hatred, causing the brother and sister to walk very different paths! Basco had this to say about their relationship:

"I always loved the banter and the relationship between Zuko and Azula. I mean I come from a family, brothers and sisters and I love Grey DeLisle who plays Azula, one of my favorite actresses for sure. And just their fiery relationship and the ups and downs of family, of love and loyalty, and dishonor and distrust. And it was really great."

The siblings of the Fire Nation both had the ability to manipulate fire, but their mastery of their power eventually opened up the door to even control lightning itself. Zuko is normally considered a fan favorite of fans of the Nickelodeon series, as his complicated character created some of the most impactful emotional beats of the series. While his journey ended at the end of the first Avatar series, later works would find Zuko attempting to find his mother while dealing with his malicious sister.

Avatar The Last Airbender has recently been in the news thanks in part to its fifteen year anniversary, with the release of a steelbook that collects the complete series. Also, a live action television series for Netflix is currently in the works, with the creative minds behind the original series re-uniting once again to bring the world of Aang and his friends to life.

What was your favorite story arc of Zuko? Who was your favorite character of the series?

