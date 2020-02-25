My Hero Academia Cosplay Impressively Recreates Kirishima's Red Riot Unbreakable

My Hero Academia's fourth season may currently be in the middle of the Cultural Festival arc to round out the final episodes, but it's been a surprisingly long road getting to this point when you look back on how far Izuku Midoriya and the other Class 1-A students have come. This is especially true for the other young Interns wrapped up within the events of the Shie Hassaikai arc as Sir Nighteye recruited the help of several pro heroes to take down the yakuza group. Because while Izuku Midoriya grew in his fight against Overhaul, Eijiro Kirishima reached a new level of strength against his opponents too.

As the fourth season of the series began to introduce Kirishima and the other young heroes as they took on their internships, he was pushed harder than ever before fighting against a young thief who had boosted his quirk with the help of a mysterious drug. In order to keep that quirk from hurting everyone else, Kirishima pushed his body to the limit and showed off the impressive "Red Riot Unbreakable" that made his body harder than steel.

It's such a cool form that might be tough to recreate in real life, but artist @ragegearprops (who you can find on Instagram here) managed to do just that by somehow making the super tough Unbreakable form look just as awesome in the real world. Check it out below:

Among all of the fights in the fourth season thus far, Kirishima's big moment was definitely one of the standouts. It may have eventually been overshadowed by his fight against Fat Gum, but considering that this was one of the few solo moments where he got to shine this was huge. What did you think of Kirishima's big power upgrade? Did you enjoy how the anime handled it? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

My Hero Academia was originally created by Kohei Horikoshi for Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump in 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he's eventually scouted by the world's best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes.

