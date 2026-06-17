Kagurabachi Announces Surprise Hiatus This Summer

Of the many manga series that have premiered as a part of Weekly Shonen Jump, Kagurabachi has wasted little time in skyrocketing in popularity since it debuted in 2023. Earlier this year, the moment that many Shonen Jump enthusiasts were waiting for was confirmed as the sword-slashing series was confirmed to release a new anime beginning next year. With the manga continuing to release new chapters on a regular schedule, the printed story has some unfortunate news for fans who have been following Chihiro’s story so far. Kagurabachi is taking a hiatus this summer, though it has revealed new details on its return.

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Following Kagurabachi’s manga release in the thirty-first Weekly Shonen Jump publication for the year on June 29th, the series is going on hiatus. Luckily, fans won’t have to wait long to see Chihiro make a comeback, as the official announcement confirms new chapters will resume this August. The official statement reads, “To Our Readers, Thank you very much for always reading Kagurabachi. Starting from Weekly Shōnen Jump issue 31, on sale Monday, June 29, Kagurabachi will go on hiatus. While Mr. Hogarano had intended to continue writing, after repeated discussions, we have decided that he will take a certain period of rest in order to deliver the work in a stable form going forward. We plan to resume serialization around August. We look forward to your continued support for Kagurabachi. -Weekly Shōnen Jump Editorial Department.”

読者の皆様へ

いつも『カグラバチ』をご愛読いただきありがとうございます。



6月29日(月)発売の週刊少年ジャンプ31号より

『カグラバチ』は休載いたします。… — カグラバチ公式 (@kagurabachi_x) June 17, 2026

Kagurabachi Dominance

©Takeru Hokazono/SHUEISHA,Project Kagurabachi

Following a whirlwind start in 2023, Kagurabachi has been a rare case of a manga becoming wildly popular without an anime adaptation to rely on. Series like My Hero Academia and Jujutsu Kaisen roared in overall popularity thanks to eventually hitting the screen, leaving many to wonder if Chihiro’s story could go even higher than it already is once Cypic releases its anime adaptation of the revenge story. Set to arrive on television screens next year, fans will have the opportunity to check out the premiere this summer if they are lucky enough to attend this year’s Anime Expo. Planning to reveal its first installment as a part of the convention, Shonen Jump fans will see if the anime can live up to its source material.

Ironically enough, Kagurabachi might be animated by Cypic, but an anime veteran is planning to bring this bloody story to life. Animator Tetsuya Takeuchi is joining the upcoming anime, and the manga’s creator, Takeru Hokazono, was more than happy to celebrate, “You know the Rock Lee vs. Gaara fight in Naruto? The manga version is great of course, but isn’t the anime’s version just incredibly cool? Well, the very person who brought that scene to life is our director! Woo! The staff is full of amazing people who really know the manga inside and out. I can’t wait to see how the animation turns out. Definitely a must-watch!”

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