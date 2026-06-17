New Black Clover Director Breaks Silence on Major Season 2 Change

Black Clover is making a major change with Season 2 of the anime, and the new director behind it all has broken their silence about it with a special message to fans. Black Clover is about to enter a whole new era of the franchise as following the end of Yuki Tabata’s original manga earlier this Spring, the anime is finally set to return with new episodes after five long years. But it’s not going to be the same as before as there will be some changes behind the scenes this time around.

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Black Clover Season 2 will be led by a new director this time around. Rather than Tatsuya Yoshihara seen with the first season, Black Clover’s new anime era will be directed by Ayataka Tanemura, who directed the last few episodes of the first season and well received Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King movie. Tanemura celebrates the upcoming season with a special message to fans, “We’re pushing ourselves to the limit to show you an even more powerful version of them!” along with cool Asta art you can find below.

Black Clover Season 2 Director Shares New Message to Fans

Courtesy of Pierrot

“I’ll be directing again!” Tanemura began in a special message to Black Clover fans ahead of Season 2. “Asta and everyone are finally back after a long wait! We’re pushing ourselves to the limit to show you an even more powerful version of them! Please support Asta and everyone in their new adventures!!” There’s really no reason for fans to have any worries about the new season as Tanemura has plenty of experience with the franchise, and it’s likely that Black Clover’s return has been brewing for quite a while following that first season.

Black Clover’s first season wrapped up with 170 episodes under its belt back in 2021, and it’s likely that the anime’s return has been in the works all this time. The series had to cut itself short because it got too close to the then current events of Yuki Tabata’s manga, but that’s no longer going to be a problem. Black Clover has fully wrapped its story after 11 years of serialization, and that means the team behind this second season have plenty of time and room to go all out with their adaptation of the final two arcs.

When Does Black Clover Season 2 Come Out?

Courtesy of Pierrot

Black Clover Season 2 is currently scheduled to make its debut sometime this October as part of the Fall 2026 anime schedule, but a concrete release date has yet to be announced as of this time. Crunchyroll will be exclusively streaming the new episodes alongside their premiere in Japan, and it’s where you can catch up with that first season in the meantime. Ayataka Tanemura takes over as director for Studio Pierrot, with Keiichiro Ochi overseeing the scripts, Itsuko Takeda handling the character designs alongside Kumiko Tokunaga, and Minako Seki composing the music.

Black Clover Season 2 will be hosting the early world premiere of its first episode as part of Anime Expo 2026 this July, and the panel will have both Tanemura and Asta voice actor Gakuto Kajiwara in attendance as they share more details and behind the scenes secrets. You’re going to want to make sure to catch up because fans are getting thrown right into one major battle after another, so keep an eye out for this comeback.

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