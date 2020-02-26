Dragon Ball Super Finally Lets Krillin's Battle Strategies Shine

Dragon Ball Super has done a great job of giving screen time to some of its human fighters, with the most recent chapter of the manga giving us an opportunity to check out Krillin's amazing battle strategies. In a world where fighters are able to access the power of the Gods, it can be tough for the human fighters of Earth to show their strength. As Moro and his henchmen arrive to Earth, Krillin and the other Z Fighters have joined up with the Galactic Patrol, starting the war for the universe's safety!

Warning! If you want to avoid spoilers for Chapter 57 of Dragon Ball Super's manga, go ahead and avoid the rest of this article and we'll be diving deep into spoiler territory!

Krillin has managed to stand out from the more powerful members of the Dragon Ball franchise by putting his brain to good use, unleashing a bevy of strategies that make up for his inability to transform or become a Super Saiyan. As Krillin teams up with his former sensei, Master Roshi, he squares off against one of Moro's larger underlings. As the bald warrior begins the fight, he employs some serious tactics when it comes to taking down his opponent.

Krillin unleashes his trademark technique of the Kienzan, or Destructo Disc, firing off a handful of them at his enemy. In the past, the Z Fighter could only create one at a time, but now, not only can he create multiple copies but also control the energy discs themselves. While the discs bounce off the Moro henchman, Krillin uses the after image technique to place himself right behind his foe, blasting him to the ground with a Kamehameha.

During the Tournament of Power, Krillin didn't last as long as the likes of Goku, Vegeta, and other members of Universe 7, but he earned his place on the team by demonstrating his tactical prowess. The student of the Turtle Hermit has been passed in terms of power level, but his unique personality and approach to fights has made him a worthwhile fighter for the world. Though both himself and Master Roshi have their hands full with a brand new triple fusion, we're sure that Krillin's battle prowess will be essential in bringing the femme fatales they now fight down.

What did you think of Krillin's fight in the most recent chapter of Dragon Ball Super? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Dragon Ball!

