The Promised Neverland Stirs Controversy Over Movie's Cast

The Promised Neverland has discovered some brand new controversy thanks in part to the casting of Sister Krone in the upcoming live action movie set to release later this year. With the film promising to strongly adapt the early chapters of the popular anime franchise, Keiko Kitagawa will be playing Mama, while Naomi Watanabe will be playing Krone. With the announcement of these two villainous caretakers of the orphanage, fans are feeling conflicted about Watanabe's casting as Sister Krone.

Krone, in the original anime and manga, was portrayed as African American, while Watanabe's casting will change things up for the upcoming feature length film. Some fans are angry over the controversial switch, while others feel that the original depiction of Krone herself wasn't exactly portrayed in the best of tastes. Needless to say, regardless of their thoughts on The Promised Neverland, the casting news is causing controversy with plenty of fans giving their thoughts on the matter via social media!