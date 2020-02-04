One Family's JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Roots Is Going Viral Online

If nothing else, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is about family. More specifically, it's about the generations of a family that happen to be united in their strange campaigns against evil. The Joestar family, and in a way the Dio Brando family, have become one of the most well known genealogy of anime protagonists that are featured in a major franchise. Besides their unique fashion styles and powerful Stands, the series gives its characters poses that are some of the most recognizable parts of the franchise and now, a real life family is getting into the action.

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure began in 1987, with the franchise creator of Hirohiko Araki bringing this amazing series to both the mediums of manga and anime, with the series seeing some serious popularity in recent years. With the fifth season, Golden Wind, having come to an end, fans are left waiting for when the sixth season, Stone Ocean, will be making its anime debut. The series will continue the tradition of the Joestar family by following the story of Jolyne Cujoh, the daughter of Stardust Crusaders' Jotaro, and give audiences the opportunity to see this unique father and daughter pair interact.

Twitter User Yumehoshee_DNA shared this amazing photo of a family united in their love of everything JoJo, taking a family photo that has them showing off some of the franchise's patented poses and also displaying their affection for the series by naming their son Josuke, the protagonist of the fourth season, Diamond Is Unbreakable!

did you see this family? both parents have been a jojo fan for a long time even before they married each other. now they have a son who is named after josuke! so fear not, senior jojo fans, if they can have a family and still like jojo, you can also love jojo at that age too! pic.twitter.com/lIUvEHq6pt — (=ↀωↀ=) (@yumejoshee_dna) February 1, 2020

What do you think of this hilarious photo? Have you seen other family photo shoots that pay tribute to an anime series? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and JoJo!

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. Currently the second longest running series in the magazine with over 100 volumes collected, the series tells the story of the Joestar family, who are each entwined in a destiny battling outrageous foes. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family. As of this writing, five part of the series have officially received anime adaptations and fans are anxiously waiting to find out about the others.